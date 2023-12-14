The November-December Edition of The Maritime Executive is Out Now

The November-December edition of The Maritime Executive Magazine is out now and available online! Read on for a summary of what you'll find inside.

Ask any Jones Act operator and they’ll tell you that U.S. cabotage enables companies and mariners to work in a regulated and productive environment supporting over 650,000 jobs, generating $150 billion annually in economic activity and helping ensure America’s economic and military security.

At the heart of this system is American Waterways Operators, whose members represent the largest segment of the Jones Act market – the inland waterways. These are the nation’s marine highways – 25,000 miles of navigable waterways, 250 locks and 3,500 marine terminals, moving more than 700 million tons of cargo annually in the greenest form of transportation available.

And so we’re proud to feature AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter on this edition’s cover. Read all about her journey of discovery from a childhood in St. Louis to the halls of power in Washington in our exclusive “Executive Interview.” Telling AWO’s story is her mission. Putting more cargo on the water is her goal. And she does it all with gusto and unbridled optimism, so enjoy!

Europe may need a Jones Act of its own to revitalize its lagging maritime sector, argues E.U. columnist Erik Kravets in “Happy Hour at Club-K,” a sobering look at China’s growing maritime power and influence. A warning of a different kind comes from energy guru Allen Brooks in “Tip of the Iceberg.” Allen says there’s a “sea change” – more than one, in fact – taking place in the global economy and that offshore wind is one of its early casualties. Uh-oh!

Senior Editor Jack O’Connell caught up with Wabtec’s Patrick Webb at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, and the result is a fascinating interview with a self-described “servant leader” who cares more about his team than he does about himself – all while selling the benefits of Wabtec’s first-of-its-kind urea-free diesel engine. Jack also gives us an entertaining year-end look at maritime markets in the aptly titled “Cheers!”

Taking front and center with his comprehensive review of offshore wind markets globally is News Editor Paul Benecki. In “A Tale of Two Markets,” he explains how far ahead of the rest of the world China is in developing its offshore wind capacity as the Western world falters. Another surprise is Turkey’s emergence as a leading provider of world-class tugs, a fact that regular contributor Chad Fuhrmann drives home in “Steady Hands.”

Rounding out this edition is a fine report on the reefer market by the ever-reliable Tom Peters, titled “Fresh Daily,” along with two technology-oriented pieces on satcom and propulsion.

The first, “High-Speed Internet at Sea” by Dr. Mia Bennett, Assistant Professor of Geography at the University of Washington, details the beneficial impact on maritime of low-Earth-orbit satellites and specifically SpaceX’s Starlink system. The second, by Master Mariner Sean Hogue, describes the energy transition taking place in maritime today as “The Third Revolution,” the first being steam and the second diesel.

So a lot to digest, all of it well-written, thoroughly researched, attractively laid out and well worth your time. So go ahead – dive in and enjoy! We do this for you, and we appreciate your continued support and encouragement.

As the year comes to an end and the holidays are upon us, we wish you and yours a blessed Holiday Season and a happy and healthy New Year. Cheers!

Tony Munoz is the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Maritime Executive.