Here are the most popular editorials of 2024, with topics ranging from naval developments to geopolitical confrontation to shadow tankers, AIS spoofing, and pollution. Read on to find out more about the news and views that maritime professionals were most interested in hearing about this year.

The editorials of 2024 that drew the most reader interest:

1) Iranian Naval Forces Go Dark

2) China's Navy is Using Quantity to Build Quality

3) Preparing the U.S. Coast Guard for China's Gray-Zone Operations

4) Russia’s Shadow Tanker Fleet Runs into Trouble

5) Op-Ed: U.S. Navy's Newest Carrier Continues Tradition of Power Projection

6) In Baltimore, Ship Strike "Never Occurred to Anybody"; In Delaware, It Did

7) Military Challenges to China's South China Sea Claims are Increasing

8) Mass AIS Spoofing Event "Moves" Dozens of Ships to Crimean Airport

9) Vietnam and Cambodia Clash Over New Mekong Canal

10) Ocean Plastic Cleanups May Do More Harm Than Good

