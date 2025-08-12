U.S. and China Square Off at UN Maritime Security Debate

The United Nations’ Security Council held a high-level open debate on Maritime Security on August 11, providing an opportunity for the United States and China to trade accusations over each other’s behavior. The meeting was presided over by the current president of the Security Council, Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino, creating the forum for the countries to square off on Donald Trump’s calls for the United States to resume control of the Panama Canal.

Mulino, who represented Panama, which has the rotating Security Council leadership this month, used the forum to reassert Panama’s sovereignty. He reiterated that the canal belongs to Panama and called for its continued neutrality. He said this was the “best defense” against global threats.

China, in its opening remarks, had called for broad policies. It said the members must uphold the international rule of law and safeguard fairness and justice. Permanent Representative Ambassador Fu Cong called for strengthening law enforcement cooperation to combat maritime crime, supporting UN Security Council Resolutions on communication and regional cooperation, and improving global governance.

When it was Acting U.S. Representative, Dorothy Shea, opportunity to speak, she immediately addressed the issues over the Panama Canal. Shea would also use her time to call for checks against Iran, for Iran to release the MSC Aries and other vessels it is holding, for more actions against the Houthis, and again cited North Korea’s sanction evasion efforts.

While saying the U.S. supports Panama, Shea told the members, “The United States, however, remains concerned about China’s outsized influence over the Panama Canal area, especially over critical infrastructure and port operations… China’s influence in the canal area is not just a risk to Panama and the United States, but rather a potential threat to global trade and security.”

Shea also asserted that “China’s expansive and unlawful maritime claims and aggressive actions demonstrate its threat to maritime security.”

China asked for time to rebut the U.S. comments, and Ambassador Cong unleashed on the United States, saying the U.S. was using its time on various issues at the Security Council to make “groundless accusations and smears against China… I would like to reiterate that China has always respected Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal and recognized its status as a permanently neutral international waterway. The U.S. fabricates lies and baseless attacks on China simply to create a pretext for its control of the canal. China firmly opposes economic coercion and bullying and urges the U.S. to cease its fabricated lies and incitement.”

China went on to call the United States the biggest troublemaker undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“I would also like to point out that the United States' hegemony, Cold War mentality, and unilateralist actions are dramatically increasing global maritime security risks,” said Ambassador Cong. China noted that the U.S. has not accepted the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and is disregarding international law and warnings of the International Seabed Authority.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez also raised concerns on the broad issues confronting the maritime industry while thanking the Security Council for its support in recognition of the seriousness of security and other issues for the maritime industry. Dominguez outlined the IMO’s initiatives during his keynote while recognizing the Security Council’s continued support for the work of the IMO.

