The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Magazine Articles of 2024

The Maritime Executive Magazine reaches tens of thousands of people with every edition. Its contents also appear on our site, and they rank among our most popular opinion posts, bringing in as many as 8,000 viewers each.

This year, readers relied on TME's magazine columnists for the inside scoop on the biggest stories - like the broadband satcom revolution; the soaring rebound of the cruise industry; China's growing clean-energy dominance; and the challenging transition to new green fuels. For more, check out the links below, and thanks for reading The Maritime Executive in 2024 - please join us again next year for more of the industry's most important news and views.

1) High Speed Internet at Sea - Mia Bennett

2) Spice and Vice - Erik Kravets

3) Global Cruise Outlook: New Heights - Allan E. Jordan

4) La Belle Rivière - Jack O'Connell

5) Green Energy's Rope-a-Dope - G. Allen Brooks

6) Quality of Service - Tony Munoz

7) The Third Revolution - Sean Hogue

8) Made in China - G. Allen Brooks

9) One Knot at a Time - Pat Zeitler

10) Air Under the Keel - Sean Hogue