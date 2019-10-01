The Future of Learning, Skills and Work

file photo courtesy of Alan Jamieson

By Julie Lithgow 2019-10-01 20:44:47

The maritime industry is subject to constant change, whether in response to internal drivers or external impetus, and the pace of change is quickening. This might surprise those who regularly point out shipping’s “traditional” approach to business as usual, but there is no doubt the industry is faced with challenges that will require new strategy, tactics and skills.

Established businesses, whether broker, port agent or shipmanager, must take notice of the digitalization trend and absorb the impacts of sustainability, while at the same time maintaining and improving the core skills needed to keep world trade moving.

This evolution is happening at the end of a decade in which many companies have scaled down their expenditure on professional development for their staff. It seems entirely counter-intuitive that this should be happening just when a new raft of challenges is emerging, however it underlines the need for a focus on education.

It matters because the skillset demands of the maritime industry will change faster in future, even if the curricula taught by universities does not. Graduates joining the industry will be ahead of the curve on sustainability and digital; what they will require is significant additional education to understand how to apply them in the maritime world.

New Impetus

In order to properly prepare the workforce of the future, the maritime industry should think in terms of a strategic plan to map out how learning, skills and work will evolve and ensure it has the necessary human capital to respond.

The successful application of knowledge at sea and ashore requires innovation, new champions and entrepreneurs to shape it. We see some of these traits in shipping already but we also need to encourage the continuing development of the ‘everyday skills’ the industry requires.

In part because of the clamor around technology adoption, too few people recognize the importance of educating both leaders and workforce not just in terms of current business models but potential new ones too.

The scope, complexity and detail of the work that keeps the maritime world on track requires far more than just statements of intent. It needs education, training and mentoring, face to face and online, with practitioners sharing their experience and expertise.

Managing Disruption

The attitude of “digital natives” towards the use of technology will cause its own displacement and disruption, and it will be matched by a commitment to sustainability as the foundation of business practice.

The maritime industry’s relationship to what used to be called environmental protection has advanced consistently and the pace is quickening. It is now set to hit fast forward as we move past IMO2020 and into the era of decarbonization.

The industry is already adept at absorbing the inputs of multiple stakeholders to its operating practices; the embrace of the low carbon economy will be on another scale entirely, potentially re-drawing the business practices of shipping, ports, cargo and logistics.

Even before that happens, the impetus to reduce energy consumption and promote long term sustainable growth will become part of everyday business – and it will help prepare the industry for the bigger challenges ahead.

The critical issue is to approach education for the maritime industry with broader goals in mind than simply circumventing short-term challenges. Doing this is more likely to result in a greener, more efficient and socially-engaged maritime industry.

Access to Excellence

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers is the global leader in professional education for commercial shore-based maritime job roles and our core focus is on the high standards required for our Professional Qualifying Examinations.

But we recognize that in addition to these foundational qualifications there is a need for a range of learning opportunities for further personal and professional development, designed to appeal to members and non-members.

Reflecting the changes going on in the maritime industry, we are committed to being open and accessible to anyone who wants to build their knowledge and understanding of the maritime industry.

If the industry’s primary strategy continues to be outsourcing its professional training and education operations, then it needs to be confident that the shipping professionals it employs know more than one just end of a ship from the other.

In response, we are strengthening our links to the industry, offering companies the opportunity to leverage the Institute’s learning resources alongside their in-house training and development programs.

Too much at stake

To adapt the cliché of staff training and retention, we think the industry needs to consider what would happen to its operations and ultimately its profitability, if it fails to invest in the development of a generation of staff who then remain in post.

There is too much at stake to do nothing and by stepping up its activity, The Institute will provide the knowledge, resources and expertise that can help the industry develop the people it will need to embrace an era of transformation.

That has been our role in the century since we were awarded Royal Charter status, and we think a wider, more diverse audience is ready to benefit from that expertise. Whatever your job role or educational background, the Institute has accessible and affordable learning resources to suit you.

At the heart of The Institute’s seal is a beacon; we will continue to be a guiding light to students and industry professionals who want to increase their knowledge through learning and education, whatever direction their career takes them.

Julie Lithgow is Director at The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.