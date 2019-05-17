Royal Navy Escorts Russian Destroyer Through English Channel

Courtesy Royal Navy

By Royal Navy News 2019-05-17 18:09:17

Royal Navy warship HMS Northumberland has escorted a Russian destroyer through the English Channel. The Devonport-based Type 23 frigate was activated to meet the Severomorsk, an Udaloy-class guided missile destroyer. The Russian ship passed through the English Channel on the way back to her home port after operations in the Mediterranean.

HMS Northumberland is one of the Royal Navy's ships kept at high readiness to protect the integrity of UK waters. Before shadowing the Russian vessel, the ship had been honing her submarine hunting skills in the waters off the UK.

Commander Ally Pollard, HMS Northumberland's Commanding Officer, praised her ship's company for their efforts over the past few days. "This has been a particularly intense period for HMS Northumberland. It is credit to the team on board that they have been able to switch from the demands of anti-submarine warfare to conduct escorting duties through home waters with such ease," she said.

As a high-readiness unit, HMS Northumberland may be called upon at any time to help prevent arms trafficking, people smuggling, conduct counter-terrorism operations, maritime search and rescue, or escort duties. She is equipped with a Merlin helicopter of Culdrose-based 814 Naval Air Squadron, state-of-the-art radar and the Royal Navy's new Sea Ceptor missile system.

