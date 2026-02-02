Winter Storms Cause Hull Buckling and Cracking on MSC Baltic III

Severe North Atlantic weather has caused additional damage to the wreck of the container ship MSC Baltic III, which grounded on the rocks near Lark Harbor, Newfoundland in February 2025.

After a series of storms in late January, salvage crews carried out a site assessment of the wreck, particularly the cracking and buckling of the hull on both the port and starboard sides. The port side crack has spread towards the stern, the Canadian Coast Guard reported, and the starboard side buckling has extended further forward. In addition, the salvors saw heavy ice aboard the vessel, consistent with freezing temperatures and surf washing over the deck. Icing can add substantial weight onto a vessel's topsides.

Despite the growing evidence of hull damage, CCG senior response officer Bruce English told The Telegram that it is unlikely that MSC Baltic III will break up. Higher-grade steel in the deck is keeping the ship together, and the wave action is pushing the vessel together rather than tearing it apart, he said.

In addition, the team found lots of debris on the shoreline - much of it belonging to the salvors, English said - though no signs of oil pollution. The next task - once conditions are calm - will be to reboard the vessel and skim off any remaining oil residue that can be found in her tanks.

So far, nearly 1,700 tonnes of fuel oil and lubes have been removed from the ship, along with 409 out of 472 shipping containers on board. The process of removing the vessel herself will likely take years, English said, given the difficult location and the extreme weather of Newfoundland.

It is expected that the remaining pollution abatement and cargo removal work will be incorporated into the scope of the wreck removal contract. Bidding is under way, and the selection of a contractor is expected soon.

The idea of an intact refloat appears exceptionally unlikely, as there is a rock pinnacle sticking 12 feet up into the engine room, English told the Telegram. Evidence suggests that there is another rock sticking up somewhere in the No. 5 hold. This is the explanation for why the wreck isn't shifting much from its initial position: it is literally pinned in place, he said.

When it is safe for crews to access the vessel, the focus will be on preparing for skimming operations to remove any floating oil that remains within the tanks.