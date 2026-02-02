Disney Adventure Becomes Largest Cruise Ship to Transit Panama Canal



Disney Cruise Line’s ultra-large cruise ship Disney Adventure today, February 2, set a record as the largest cruise ship to transit the Panama Canal as she resumed her repositioning cruise to Asia. She became the largest cruise ship by gross tonnage and capacity, as well as the first 200,000-plus gross ton cruise ship to make the transit.

At 208,100 gross tons, the Panama Canal Authority highlights that the Disney Adventure is 24 percent larger (40,000 gross tons) than the Norwegian Bliss (168,000 gross tons), which had previously held the distinction as the largest cruise ship to make the transit.

At 342 meters (1,122 feet) in length and 46.4 meters (152 feet) in beam, the Panama Canal Authority highlights her transit required extensive multidisciplinary coordination. The Neopanamax Locks have a maximum capability of handling vessels that are 370 meters (1,215 feet) in length and a beam of 51.25 meters (168 feet), meaning the Disney Adventure had just eight feet of clearance on each side while in the locks. While Disney is the third cruise line to have ships over the 200,000 gross ton threshold, she is the first to make the transit.

The cruise ship had made a stopover in Port Canaveral, Florida, reportedly for crew familiarization and training coordinated with Disney World while she is on her repositioning trip from her builders in Germany to her homeport in Singapore. Over the weekend, she made a brief stop at Curaçao, reportedly for fueling and provisions.

The ship is on her way to Los Angeles, where she is due next Monday, February 9, for another port call. From there, she is scheduled to proceed to Tokyo and finally to Singapore ahead of her March 10 maiden voyage.

Disney redesigned the ship and completed its outfitting after acquiring it from the bankruptcy of Genting Hong Kong and MV Wesser in Germany. The ship was transformed into the Disney style, with areas highlighting the characters and Marvel themes. She accommodates over 6,700 passengers in 2,111 staterooms. She has a crew of 2,500. The current trip is only being made with staff and crew ahead of the ship’s introduction.

Panama highlights that the transit comes during a busy season for cruise ships, during which it expects 40 Neopanamax cruise ships to make the transit. Last week, the Queen Mary 2 (149,214 gross tons) made her first transit, starting on January 24 and spending the night near Cocolí before continuing her passage under the Bridge of the Americas. This season, other cruise ships making their maiden transits include AIDAdiva, Brilliant Lady, Celebrity Ascent, and Star Seeker.

In addition to the winter cruises, the Panama Canal sees an influx of cruise ships each spring and fall as ships reposition from the Caribbean to the summer season in Alaska.

