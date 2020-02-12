Posidonia 2020 is On Track to be the Biggest Ever

By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020

The 2020 Posidonia exhibition is on track to set new records in exhibitor numbers and floor space for its upcoming edition this summer. From June 1-5, over 2,000 exhibitors from over 90 countries and tens of thousands of trade visitors from all over the world are expected to walk the 50,000 square meters of the Athens Metropolitan Expo. The exhibition floor and the adjacent conference halls will be brimming with decision-makers and officials of the global shipping community.

The exhibition is entering its sixth consecutive decade of continuous service to the Greek shipping community and the international maritime industry. Greek shipping’s newbuilding appetite, its continuous fleet upgrades and its exploration of new propulsion options help lead the continuous growth of Posidonia.

New environmental regulations and their implementation will be on everyone’s mind. One of the key questions awaiting an answer at Posidonia 2020 is the impact the first six months of implementation of the IMO's low sulfur regulations.

"This year’s Posidonia Exhibition is taking place at a time that marks major changes in the global shipping industry," said Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) president Theodore Veniamis. “The implementation of the global sulfur cap in marine fuels, with whatever challenges this has raised, and the ongoing discussions at the IMO about the adoption of short and medium-term measures for the reduction of the CO2 emissions from ships are two of the most important issues that the Union of Greek Shipowners has been actively following. At an EU level, the environmental agenda of the European institutions is also a critical issue that needs awareness and attention on behalf of the shipping industry."

As a key stakeholder in international shipping, UGS’ concerns set the Posidonia 2020 agenda and will fuel heated debates between industry executives, government officials and regulators on a range of issues which shape the future of the industry. At Posidonia 2020, the issue of the emissions-curbing regulations will be at the center of discussion, as it remains to be seen how ocean-going fleet operators have adapted.

“Despite shipping’s small overall contribution to pollution, collectively the shipping community will continue to be innovative and groundbreaking in reducing greenhouse gases and CO2," said George Pateras, president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping. "This year’s Posidonia will give all players the opportunity to debate a plethora of pending issues from power limits to bunker levies, not forgetting the desperate search for 2020 compliant fuel.”

The fuel debate is fueling demand for exhibitor floor space and the exhibition is expected to welcome over 50 new exhibitors, including oil majors such as Total and its lubes division Total Lubmarine. With less than four months to go, more than 20 scrubber manufacturers have already signed up, hoping to capitalize on the growing demand for their offering. Also in the spotlight are some 15 bunker traders and bunker consultants, who are getting ready for a busy exhibition as the market’s uncertainty about availability and quality of VLSFO and ULSFO continues.

“Demand for Posidonia 2020 space is growing strong each and every day, thanks to many new and even more returning exhibitors from every conceivable maritime industry sector and market segment,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions S.A, the organizers of the event. “The strength of Greek shipping is a major magnet for exhibitors from all over the world and a key factor for the prolific deal-making activity that takes place throughout the Posidonia week.”

Posidonia is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee.

