Nor-Shipping Sponsorship Fills Up Ahead of 2021 Conference

Celebration in Oslo, Nor-Shipping 2019 By Nor-Shipping 10-13-2020 05:58:38

Nor-Shipping has announced that all of its available main and leading partnerships have been taken for its 2021 edition, scheduled to take place in Oslo and Lillestrøm 1-4 June. DNV GL and DNB have secured the roles of Main Partners, with Jotun, Wärtsilä, Astrup Fearnleys, KONGSBERG and Skuld signing up as Leading Partners. Tradewinds will return as Nor-Shipping’s Lead Media Partner, while The Norwegian Maritime Authority (Sjofartsdirektoratet) has been confirmed as the Ocean Leadership Conference Partner.

Nor-Shipping reports surging interest in its 2021 activity programme, with over 75 percent of exhibition space now sold out. This, in addition to the partner developments and reaction to its main #ACTION theme, displays the industry’s confidence, commitment and excitement, believes Per Martin Tanggaard, Nor-Shipping Director External Relations.

“It’s obviously been a difficult year,” Tanggaard notes, “with carefully made plans shelved and the industry events calendar nothing short of decimated. With that in mind, people are eager to experience something positive – something that celebrates, supports and enables the industry. Next summer’s Nor-Shipping is increasingly seen as the natural hub for revitalising, rejuvenating and inspiring our maritime and ocean business communities . . . After this period of enforced ‘isolation’ the need for such an arena is greater than ever before. We can’t wait to get started and, with the valued support of our partners, really bring the ocean to life on land.”

Dedicated to development

Speaking of the decision to support Nor-Shipping 2021, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime DNV GL, explains: “Relationships are at the heart of this industry. The ability to catch up, share knowledge, build understanding, and inspire and be inspired are central to progress, and really sums up what Nor-Shipping is all about. This is a place where the Maritime Renaissance we all want to see can truly be empowered. DNV GL is proud to support Nor-Shipping and looks forward to welcoming the industry to Norway in June 2021.”

Jan Ole Huseby, Head of Global Ocean Industries at DNB, adds: “Nor-Shipping, like DNB, has served the maritime and ocean industries for over 50 years, helping businesses access opportunities and achieve their ambitions. We see this as a natural partnership and a way to really connect with a broad range of stakeholders across the entire ocean space value chain. DNB has a long-term commitment to enabling success in this industry, and Nor-Shipping has an important role to play in that process.”

#ACTION awaits

Nor-Shipping will take place across five themed exhibition halls at the Norges Varemesse complex in Lillestrøm, with knowledge sharing and social events planned throughout Oslo. Next year’s #ACTION theme has been conceived to showcase, support and enable those taking action to achieve positive impacts (both commercial and environmental) within the ocean space.

Nor-Shipping is prioritizing health and safety for all visitors and participants, with stringent routines devised, tried and tested to ensure the optimal environment for everyone attending next year. A blend of digital and physical activity will be tailored to meet all necessary guidelines and enhance the Nor-Shipping experience.

