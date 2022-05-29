Nor-Shipping Predicts Post-Pandemic Rebound at 2023 Conference

Nor-Shipping has confirmed that almost half of the available exhibition space at its Lillestrøm base has already been booked for its 2023 program, taking place 6-9 June. The news, coming only a month after the 2022 show in April, puts next year’s ‘early bird’ sales ahead of Nor-Shipping 2019 - the most popular event in the exhibition’s history.

“This is further evidence, if it was needed, that Nor-Shipping and large-scale trade events are very much ‘back with a bang’ after the global pandemic,” said Nor-Shipping Director Sidsel Norvik. “Nor-Shipping 2022 was a huge success, with an incredible atmosphere, but it was slightly smaller than previous outings due to ongoing travel constraints. Those are obviously lifting now and this is a clear sign that no one wants to miss out."

“It’s very much full speed ahead,” said Tereza Kjos, Nor-Shipping Sales Manager. “The feedback we’re getting is that much of the industry was cautious about events early this year and therefore, after all the pandemic uncertainty, playing a bit of a waiting game in terms of longer-term strategy. Any doubts they’ve had have now been laid to rest and they’re extremely keen to get ‘back to business’ with quality stands, in good positions.

In total, more than 10,000 square meters of exhibition space has already been snapped up out of an overall show area of 22,000 square meters.

During the April 2022 program, there were over 30,000 unique visits to the halls, in addition to approximately 17,000 guests at social venues in Oslo. Over 300 speakers delivered takeaways at Nor-Shipping activities, including the main Ocean Leadership Conference (which attracted of over 800 C-level executives).

