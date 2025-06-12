Its’s Time for Shipping to Properly Regulate Plastic Pollution



In the vast expanses of the world's oceans, a silent yet pervasive threat is taking shape: nurdles. These tiny, pre-production plastic pellets, measuring between 2 to 5 millimeters in diameter, are fundamental to the plastics industry, serving as the building blocks for a myriad of plastic products. However, their small size belies the significant environmental and potential health hazards they pose.

The start of 2024 highlighted the ongoing problem of plastic nurdle pollution. In January, the news reported a significant incident involving a spillage of nurdles from a shipping container caused by a storm the vessel encountered in December 2023. Over 1000 sacks of plastic nurdles were lost from a Danish ship, and 25 tonnes of plastic pellets fell from a Liberian vessel. These spills had a considerable impact on Spain, where vast quantities of nurdles washed up on the coastline and are notoriously hard to collect.

Nurdles pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems because they are often spilled during transportation, resulting in millions of nurdles entering the marine environment annually. Due to their minuscule size, they are not always readily visible except when they wash up in unusually huge quantities. Often mistaken for food by a wide range of marine species, they are ingested once they enter the ocean. This misidentification is particularly dangerous for smaller marine organisms, as it can lead to internal injuries, blockages, and starvation. Furthermore, as nurdles break down over time, they can release harmful chemicals, especially if they have absorbed toxic substances. These chemicals may contaminate the food chain and disrupt the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

One of the most concerning aspects of nurdle pollution is its ability to accumulate in remote and pristine areas. Ocean currents and wind can transport nurdles across vast distances, carrying them to even the most isolated islands and coastlines. This widespread distribution makes it challenging to contain and clean up nurdle pollution, further exacerbating its negative impact on marine life.

Plastic nurdles leaking into the environment can be argued to be potentially worse than an oil spill. In the rare occurrence of an oil spill, most of it can be cleared away by specialized equipment, dispersants, biological agents, or via nature alone. However, when these plastic pellets enter the marine environment, they could end up anywhere depending on currents, making recovery at sea very difficult. Most of the recovery can only be done when it hits land, and over time they get buried in beaches, which makes recovering every nurdle impossible.

This was the case with the X-Press Pearl disaster in 2021. Following the fire and subsequent sinking of the ship, plastic pellets were found in the bellies and gills of local fish and washed up on Sri Lankan beaches as far as the eye could see. This is not the only case of nurdles spilled from containers. In 2017, approximately 2.25 billion nurdles spilled from a moored ship in Durban, South Africa. It was reported in various news outlets that these nurdles traveled as far as the southwest coast of Western Australia.

Global Efforts to Mitigate Nurdle Pollution

At MEPC 82 in October 2024, some progress was made towards tackling the plastic pollution problem, but there was a lack of concrete decisions and enforceable legislation. Delegates approved the guidelines on good practice relating to clean-up of plastic pellets from ship-source releases. These provide practical guidance for government authorities on issues such as contingency planning, response, post-spill monitoring and analysis, and intervention and cost recovery.

In addition, the committee continued discussions on the development of mandatory regulations to address plastic pellets released from ships. These would build on the non-mandatory recommendations for the carriage of plastic pellets by sea in freight containers approved by MEPC 81, and the aforementioned best practice guidelines. While it is a positive step to see IMO discussions held and guidelines developed, given the significance of the plastic pollution challenge, the implementation of mandatory regulations as soon as possible is essential.

In January 2025, the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 12) agreed to a draft action plan to address Marine Plastic Litter from ships. The plan dictates the need to develop mandatory measures to reduce environmental risks when plastic pellets are transported by sea in freight containers. This was to be reviewed in the MEPC 83 that occurred in April 2025.

While significant progress has been made in recent years, the challenge of mitigating nurdle pollution remains substantial. The widespread distribution of nurdles and the ongoing production of plastic products make it difficult to eliminate this environmental threat, especially while the industry continues to wait for mandatory regulations. However, by continuing to implement effective prevention and cleanup measures, and by promoting sustainable practices, it is possible to significantly reduce the impact of nurdles on marine ecosystems and human health.

Emma Forbes-Gearey is Loss Prevention Officer at West P&I.