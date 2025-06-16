William P. Doyle

doyle

[email protected]

The Honorable William P. Doyle is the CEO and executive director of the Dredging Contractors of America. He previously served two terms as a commissioner on the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, where he made sure that the Jones Act was protected and that foreign ocean carriers did not exert their collective market power over U.S. service providers.

USACE bucket dredge

Op-Ed: Time for Congress to Cut the Red Tape on Outdated Dredging Regs

Published Jun 16, 2025 11:43 AM by William P. Doyle

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; President Trump&rsquo;s recent executive orders mark a critical inflection point for U.S. infrastructure policy&mdash;&n...

Op-Ed: Congressional Research Service is Wrong About U.S. Dredging

Published Oct 10, 2019 5:20 PM by William P. Doyle

Posted in: Maritime

The leaders of the U.S. House&nbsp;Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (T&amp;I) and&nbsp;T&amp;I&rsquo;s Subcommittee on...

U.S. Dredging Companies Maintain America’s Strategic Seaports

Published Apr 29, 2019 5:01 PM by William P. Doyle

Posted in: Maritime

On April 30, 1798, President John Adams signed a congressional act establishing the Department of the Navy.&nbsp; On this 221st an...

The Importance of a Vibrant U.S. Merchant Marine

Published Oct 10, 2017 4:53 PM by William P. Doyle

Posted in: Maritime

With Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate, it has been a tough hurricane season, but the U.S. Merchant Marine has once again an...

FMC Rejects Japanese Carriers' Joint Service Plan

Published May 3, 2017 12:24 PM by William P. Doyle

Posted in: Maritime

On May 3, U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner&nbsp;William P. Doyle issued the following statement: &nbsp; Yesterday, I voted to...

More News Stories