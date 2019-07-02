Infographic: A Practical Guide to IMO 2020 Compliance

File image

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 19:43:47

As a service for the shipping community at large, the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) has released a new infographic laying out practical guidelines for complying with the IMO 2020 fuel sulfur rule. The three-page document provides a quick overview of the main requirements of the IMO 2020 global sulphur cap, outlines the preparations required in the leadup to the switchover, and gives guidance on compliance measures and technical implementation.

“The Singapore Shipping Association has been conducting a series of dialogues, workshops, and seminars to help the maritime community in Singapore anticipate and prepare for changes stemming from the IMO 2020 cap on sulphur oxides emissions from ships," said Ms. Caroline Yang, President of SSA. "The readiness plan has been designed as a handy tip sheet that presents the key information in an accessible and practical way tailored to the shipping community. SSA will continue to work with partners and regulators to prepare the industry for these and other policy changes from IMO."

The Association has made the IMO Sulphur Cap 2020 Readiness Plan available to the global shipping community for free as a PDF download, and it can be viewed below.

All graphics produced and released by Singapore Shipping Association

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.