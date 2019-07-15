Finalized Program Sees Europort 2019 Setting Industry Agenda

By Europort 2019-07-15

Europort 2019 has finalized the most extensive conference and events program in its history, adding a number of elements that will ensure that this year’s edition of the biennial maritime and offshore gathering in Rotterdam is more thought-provoking than ever before.



The four-day conference and exhibition, to be staged between November 5-8 at the Rotterdam Ahoy Centre, will take place against a backdrop of revival across the specialized shipping markets for which Europort is renowned. Meanwhile, its "special ships, smart solutions" theme for 2019 has inspired a series of new attractions that capture the zeitgeist of an industry which now accepts that smart people as well as smart technologies will be needed to shape the maritime and offshore sector’s digital future.



One of the most eagerly awaited additions to proceedings in 2019 will be the new Safety4Sea Europort Awards, which will highlight achievements in "Smart, Green and Safe" solutions and "Career Excellence" in shipping. Awards will be presented in these four categories on successive Europort days. With the nominee shortlists already announced, online voting is open and can be made via the europort.safety4sea.com website.



A key Europort aims is to strengthen engagement with the emerging younger generation of maritime professionals. Europort 2019 is therefore introducing #YoungEuroport - a stream of events developed specifically so that younger industry participants use the opportunity to gain knowledge and expertise, and network with their peers. A packed programme includes: "The future generation of shipping" seminar; student pitches; a CareerLab; and social gatherings. Events even include a "Mainport Talent Dinner," where maritime CEOs will cook for young professionals at the Europort Cruise Party on Wednesday, November 6.



Europort 2019 has also attracted a number of specialized industry conferences that run alongside to the main event; but here too, there are additions. This year, consolidating Europort’s position as a meeting point for stakeholders in the harbor towage sector, the European Tugowners Association (ETA) Autumn conference which will be held in parallel on November 7.



Some other firm favorites are also returning to Europort 2019. Among them are: the always popular CEDA Dredging Days conference on November 7-8; the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) Maritime Industry 4.0 Conference, which will look at the transformative power of digital technology, on November 5; the 19 Mare Forum Ship Finance conference, on November 6; and the BLN Inland Shipping Conference on November 8.



Meanwhile, the inspiring and educational Europort Masterclasses, jointly organized by Rotterdam Ahoy and Netherlands Maritime Technology, will return, with one masterclass taking place on each of the exhibition days. This year the selected topics are: Naval innovations as a source of inspiration; Maritime solutions for offshore renewable energy; Optimizing the efficiency of shorts sea operations; and Reducing the carbon footprint of ferries and cruise ships. Europort will also host several matchmaking events, to connect prospective business partners and highlight emerging opportunities. Marimatch Europort’s takes place on November 6-7 and the KVK Business Challenge on November 7.



Raymond Siliakus, Europort exhibition manager, says: “The breadth and depth of our programme is our unique selling point. For anyone active in the special purpose ship segment, Europort offers the chance to take part in a wide range of events that will deepen knowledge, extend networks and open up business opportunities.”



More information about the packed programme of events taking place at Europort 2019 can be found at https://www.europort.nl/programme

