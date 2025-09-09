Bridging Land and Sea: FMSDI and the Future of Coastal Insight

Coasts are places of convergence. They are where ships meet ports, where cities meet tides, and where human infrastructure must coexist with dynamic natural forces. They are also where our data systems often fall apart.

On land, survey agencies and municipalities maintain elevation models, cadastral records, and infrastructure maps. At sea, hydrographic offices chart depths, currents, and hazards. Each operates in its own world, with its own standards, coordinate systems, and governance. At the shoreline—the “white ribbon,” as some hydrographers call it—these systems collide. The result is uncertainty precisely where clarity matters most.

For centuries, mariners coped with charts that ended at the low-water mark, while land surveyors mapped shorelines as static boundaries. In the age of climate change and globalized trade, those divisions no longer suffice. Storm surges, rising seas, and shifting coastlines demand integrated models of land and sea. Ports and shipping require seamless data to manage traffic, dredging, and safety. Coastal communities need accurate, shared information to plan resilience.

This is the story of the Federated Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure (FMSDI) initiative: a global effort to connect the worlds of land and sea through shared data, common standards, and federated access.

The White Ribbon Problem

The “white ribbon” is more than a metaphor. It is the literal band on digital maps where land-based elevation models and marine bathymetric charts fail to meet. This happens because each domain uses different vertical reference systems—mean sea level on land, chart datums at sea. Coordinate systems don’t always align. Surveys occur at different times and resolutions.

For a port authority, this might mean not knowing exactly where dredging is needed. For a shipping company, it can mean uncertainty about safe approach depths. For emergency planners, it can mean blind spots in storm surge modeling. For coastal managers, it complicates habitat mapping and climate resilience planning.

In short: fragmented data creates fragmented decisions.

A Federated Approach

Rather than building one massive system, OGC and its partners launched FMSDI in 2021 to test a federated model. The premise is simple: agencies and operators should keep control of their own data but connect them through open standards so they can be discovered, accessed, and integrated in real time.

By Phase 5 in 2024, the initiative had grown into a collaboration among the UK Hydrographic Office, NOAA, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Natural Resources Canada, Singapore Land Authority and Maritime Port Authority, Esri, Hexagon, TCarta, and others. The pilots aimed to do two things: develop best practices for interoperability at the land–sea interface; and demonstrate live, technical solutions that show how integration can work in practice.

Demonstrations that Made it Real

The pilots produced three compelling technology showcases. Compusult built unified operational pictures that combined terrestrial elevation, bathymetry, and tidal data. In The Solent (UK) and Chesapeake Bay (USA), the system showed how vessels could be routed based on current tidal conditions and combined topographic-bathymetric models. The result: safer, more efficient navigation in dynamic coastal environments.

Pangaea Innovations applied a 4D Discrete Global Grid System (DGGS) to index data across space and time. This approach allowed direct queries across terrestrial and marine datasets without complex harmonization. For port operations, this means infrastructure and navigation data can be analyzed together through a single framework.

TCarta demonstrated satellite-derived shoreline monitoring. By tying vectors to tidal states, they produced near real-time updates of where the coast actually is. This provides a scalable, cost-effective way to keep intertidal models current—a critical need as sea-level rise accelerates shoreline change.

All demonstrations were anchored in OGC APIs and IHO S-100 standards, ensuring that the work could plug into existing GIS and marine information systems.

Why This Matters for the Maritime World

These demonstrations may sound technical, but their implications are far-reaching:

Navigation and safety: Accurate land–sea integration reduces risks for vessels in port approaches and congested waters.

Port and logistics efficiency: Seamless data improves berth planning, dredging strategies, and overall traffic management.

Resilience and climate adaptation: Harmonized vertical datums allow storm surge and flood risk models to extend across the true land–sea continuum.

Environmental stewardship: Integrated datasets enable monitoring of coastal habitats, wetlands, and marine protected areas.

Security and defense: Cross-border data sharing improves situational awareness in contested or vulnerable intertidal zones.

Insurance and finance: Trusted, authoritative datasets underpin risk models that affect insurance premiums and infrastructure investment.

Five Best Practices Emerging from FMSDI

The pilots distilled their lessons into five principles that any maritime nation or organization can adopt:

Unified geospatial reference: Aligning datums across land and sea eliminates discontinuities that undermine models. FAIR data principles: Ensuring data is Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable supports discovery and automation. Mind the gap: Filling intertidal data voids through targeted surveys or satellite-derived products ensures continuity. Coordinated governance: Frameworks like IGIF-Hydro clarify responsibilities and reduce duplication across agencies. Scalable resolution management: Integrating high-resolution data where needed, without losing regional context, balances detail with scale.

International Momentum

FMSDI is not operating in a vacuum. It aligns with global efforts such as:

UN-GGIM’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF): A strategic guide developed by the United Nations to help countries strengthen their geospatial information management and infrastructure for sustainable development.

IGIF-Hydro: A thematic extension of IGIF focused specifically on water-related geospatial data, supporting integrated water resource management and decision-making across sectors.

IHO’s S-100 framework: Modernizing the way marine data is structured and exchanged, from navigation to tides to marine protected areas.

Regional initiatives in Europe, Asia, and the Americas: Where federated SDIs are becoming part of digital public infrastructure.

By grounding its work in frameworks like IGIF, IGIF-Hydro, and S-100, FMSDI ensures that the solutions tested locally can scale internationally and contribute directly to global goals for resilience, sustainability, and efficiency.

Looking Ahead

The shoreline is not static, and neither is the FMSDI initiative. The next phases will focus on:

Operationalizing vertical datum transformation services.

Expanding satellite-based shoreline and bathymetry monitoring.

Broader adoption of DGGS indexing for multi-domain integration.

Deeper engagement with port authorities, coastal states, and private operators.

Integration on different concepts of real-world objects (a lighthouse is an obstacle when in flight, a navigation help when on ship, and possibly a tourist attraction while on land)

The vision is clear: a global fabric of federated marine and terrestrial datasets that can support resilience, efficiency, and innovation.

A Coastline of Possibility

The white ribbon once represented a barrier. Today, it represents an opportunity. By bridging land and sea through federated approaches, we can transform fragmented data into a foundation for smarter navigation, safer coasts, and more resilient communities.

The Federated Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure initiative shows that technical obstacles can be overcome, agencies and companies can collaborate, and open standards can provide the glue. For the maritime sector, this is more than a technical breakthrough. It is a path to greater trust, efficiency, and foresight in a world where the coast is never still.

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) continues to coordinate this work with hydrographic offices, space agencies, research institutions, and industry partners worldwide.

Dr. Ingo Simonis, Ph.D. is CTO of the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC). To learn more, access pilot results, or explore how your organization can participate in the next phase, visit ogc.org or contact OGC directly to join the dialogue.