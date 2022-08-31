ZeroNorth Unveils Single Destination for ZeroNorth Bunker

Technology company ZeroNorth has today announced the launch of ZeroNorth Bunker, an integrated solution for bunker planning, procurement, and analytics services.

By centralising the entire bunkering process in one platform, and converting millions of real-time data points into actionable insights, ZeroNorth Bunker enables data-driven decision-making across a transparent marine fuel value chain.

ZeroNorth is launching ZeroNorth Bunker at a critical time for customers who are facing challenges within the marine fuels supply chain, including elevated prices, increasing volatility, tightening regulation and a complex energy landscape.

Thanks to its integration with the ZeroNorth platform, ZeroNorth Bunker directly supports the critical activities of vessel, voyage, and fuel optimisation, improving earnings, cutting costs, and slashing emissions. ZeroNorth Bunker will help the shipping industry manage its energy transition in the race to adopt decarbonised solutions.

ZeroNorth Bunker’s suite of applications for planning, procuring and analysing bunker operations are modular and address the specific needs of each customer. The Bunker Planner service provides access and delivers recommendations for where, when and how much to bunker based on multiple real time data points including bunker prices from over 100 ports. Bunker Planner utilises both historical analysis and forecasting functionality, giving customers market insights into the strength, direction, and duration of fuel market trends.

ZeroNorth Bunker Procurement handles general bunker enquiry management from procurement to payment, including contracts, fuel tests and quality reporting and audit trails. The service helps buyers match suppliers with ports, and manages all documentation plus invoicing and claims which facilitates easier communication between master, bunker desk, and operator, and enables operators to gain full insight into their fuel costs and environmental impact.

Bunker Analytics leverages ZeroNorth’s data and domain knowledge to help customers extract valuable insight of past decisions to improve those of the future.

Commenting on the launch of ZeroNorth Bunker, Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: “We are proud to continue building one platform for full optimisation across the maritime value chain. Our new offering simplifies workflow, connectivity and empowers customers to achieve their financial and environmental goals. ZeroNorth will continue to lead industry transformation as we bring about our vision of green global trade.”

Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker, added: “I am excited to launch this combined offering to our customers and the market, allowing them to benefit from integrated planning, procurement, and analytics on a single platform. ZeroNorth Bunker allows companies to execute a fleet-wide bunker strategy and integrate their decision-making for what, where, when, how much and from whom to bunker with their voyage, vessel, and emissions optimisation efforts seamlessly. Our ambition with ZeroNorth Bunker is to support and enable bunker buyers, suppliers and traders to digitalise their operations, reduce bunker consumption, increase earnings and, ultimately, enable the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.”

