Zero44 New Trading Partnership Program & Brings Partners for EUA Trading

[By: zero44]

Emissions management company zero44 today announces the launch of its new trading partnership program. As part of this program, a number of renowned emission allowance traders will be integrated into zero44's EU ETS platform. Customers of zero44 will be able to easily procure the necessary EUAs through the program.

In 2023, zero44 launched its software solution for EU ETS that covers all the processes and responsibilities required by the legislation: From emissions measurement to the calculation of EU ETS costs and the execution and controlling of EU ETS clauses from charter and ship management contracts. zero44 is already cooperating with a large number of data collectors and data verification providers for its solution.

With the newly launched trading partnership program, zero44 is now also integrating a number of well-known trading partners into its software. The first providers to be part of the program include ACT Group, AFS Group, Aither, Berenberg, Carlton Carbon, CFP Energy, Grey Epoch, and Targray. More will follow soon.

As a result, it is now possible for zero44 customers to select their preferred partner for allowance trading directly via the zero44 software and purchase EUAs through them. By linking all relevant data sources within the platform, they can be sure of having an overview of all their fleet's EU ETS obligations at all times.

Free choice of preferred EUA traders

zero44's customers can choose which trading partner or number of trading partners they wish to work with: In addition to the traders who are part of the zero44 partnership program, companies can also bring in their own preferred traders. They therefore have complete freedom of choice and at the same time the certainty of being recommended renowned and trustworthy providers by zero44.

"We want to offer both with our trading partnership program: Guidance and freedom at the same time. If you want to, you can work with our trading partners - but it's not an obligation," explains Friederike Hesse, Co-founder and Managing Director of zero44. "This also sets us apart from other emissions management companies. We are convinced that we have now found the optimal solution for our customers."

Dario L. Pabst, Sales Manager at ACT Financial Solutions, said: “The last two years of supporting new EU ETS joiners in the maritime industry has shown us that an innovative carbon accounting solution, such as the one provided by zero44, is essential in handling their complex obligations in an efficient manner. We look forward to collaborate more closely with zero44 from now on!”

"We are excited to collaborate with zero44 and expand our reach in delivering seamless trading solutions," said Jef Geelen, Director at AFS Group. "This partnership underscores our dedication to providing clients with optimal participation in carbon markets.“

Arne Christian Rahner, Head of Financial Markets at Berenberg, said: “We currently collaborate with over 450 shipping clients in international payment transactions, modern cash management, foreign exchange, and now EUA trading. Our goal is to streamline processes and procedures for our clients, making them simple, efficient and most comfortable. Clients can acquire EUAs through our established trading methods and store them in our depots. We are pleased to have partnered with zero44, who shares our dedication.”

Iain Stevenson, Business Development Manager at Carlton Carbon, explained: “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to helping shipping companies understand and engage with emissions regulations. The list of environmental legislation impacting the industry is ever-expanding, so it’s important that we keep our finger on the pulse with both our unrivaled carbon expertise, and the technology that can make these changes as seamless as possible for our customers.”

Tim Atkinson, Director Carbon Sales & Structuring at CFP Energy, said: “Shipping companies covered by the EU ETS face a significant challenge to understand the EU carbon market, keep up to date with allowance prices and execute trades in an increasingly volatile market. As an award-winning carbon trading expert with over 15 years’ EU ETS experience, CFP Energy is uniquely placed to help ship owners and charterers develop an effective strategy to purchase allowances and reduce EU ETS compliance costs.”

Emilio Fontana, Head of Business Development at Grey Epoch, said: “As the world’s second-largest trader of ETS products, we look forward to leveraging 17 years of experience and provide our award-winning services to owners, managers, and operators.”

Jelle Jongbloed, Head of Environmental Commodities at Targray, said: "We are thrilled to partner with zero44 to expand our efforts in providing comprehensive decarbonization solutions to the maritime shipping sector. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support sustainable practices and help our clients navigate the complexities of the EU Emissions Trading System. By combining our expertise in environmental commodities with zero44's innovative technology, we aim to deliver seamless and efficient compliance solutions, ensuring our clients can effectively reduce their carbon footprint and meet regulatory requirements.“