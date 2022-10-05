Zentech Incorporated Announce New services, “Zentech Extended Reality"

Zentech Incorporated is proud to announce its new services, “Zentech Extended Reality (ZXR).” ZXR is a complete Engineering, Inspection and/or Marketing solution using terrestrial laser scanners, 360-degree cameras, UAV/Drones and more spread across augmented, virtual, and mixed realities.

This new branding incorporates Zentech’s previous services of Zentech Virtual Reality (ZVR) with additional tools and resources to create a new, more powerful ‘reality’ that Zentech can now offer all its clients.

Extended Reality is the combination of virtual, augmented and mixed realities to create the most immersive experience with a toolbox full of solutions. Zentech will also be implementing the new FlyAbility Elios 3 Drone for confined and inaccessible spaces. As the latest technology to hit the market, Zentech will be one of the first companies in North America to have this drone designed for Tank, Chimney, Stacks Inspections, and much more. “We are extremely pleased to be 1 of just 2 companies in the US that will be deploying the Elios 3 drone. It is truly an exceptional piece of equipment that even creates a point- cloud while in flight,” said Director of Operations and ZXR Manager, Ravi Maini.

Zentech continues you to push the envelope of technology and engineering, offshore and onshore. ZXR Services are immediately available, worldwide.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.