Yanmar Announces Two New Appointments

[By: Yanmar]

Yanmar Europe B.V., EMEA subsidiary of the world-leading provider of power solutions from Japan, announces two new appointments. As per July 1st, Peter Aarsen will become Yanmar’s new CEO to lead the worldwide Energy Systems business unit. On the same date, Samir Laoukili will succeed Peter Aarsen as the new President of Yanmar Europe B.V.

Peter Aarsen joined Yanmar fifteen years ago and was appointed President of Yanmar Europe B.V. in 2014, after holding various positions in the company. In recent years his involvement in the Energy Systems business gradually increased. His broad technical knowledge and understanding of the rapidly changing energy market led to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Yanmar Energy Systems International by Group Management in Japan. He is the second non-Japanese Executive to lead a global business unit, reflecting expresses the confidence bestowed upon him.

Samir Laoukili has been working for Yanmar for almost ten years in various Finance positions, including his current positions as Chief Finance Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Yanmar Europe. In his current position he coordinates the European Finance function from Yanmar’s Regional Headquarters in The Netherlands and is also CFO of the newly acquired battery technology company ELEO in Helmond. His appointment as President of Yanmar Europe B.V. confirms Yanmar’s trust in his capabilities to successfully lead the organization in the new challenges ahead.

