World's First Fully Electric Ferry Celebrates 10 Years of Success

[By: Fjellstrand Shipyard]

Since going into service in 2015, the MF Ampere has now sailed an astonishing distance equivalent to 17 times around the equator on batteries alone, solidifying its place as a groundbreaking achievement in sustainable maritime transport.

A decade on and the Ampere continues to showcase the transformative potential of electric technology. Many people initially doomed the project, but despite this, the vessel has successfully demonstrated a model that has now been adopted in hundreds of ferries across the globe.

Bold decision results in game-changing advancements

Norway has earned an undisputed reputation as the innovative leader in green shipping due to electrification of its ferry fleet from north to south. It all started with the Ampere and a bold decision by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to require sustainable technology onboard the newbuild destined to transport passengers and vehicles across the Sognefjord on Norway's west coast. Ferry operator Norled began exploring electric alternatives and initiated a collaboration with Fjellstrand Shipyard to find the best solution. Norled went on to win the ferry tender based on the cutting-edge design of the Ampere

“When Fjellstrand Shipyard first started looking at electric ferries back in 2010, we knew that a fully electric ferry would be a challenge on this route due to the distance and power demands. However, when the tender came out, and Norled wanted to make this ferry all-electric, we revisited the idea and found solutions that we thought could work. By leveraging existing, proven vessel designs from previous projects and using our expertise in lightweight and optimized energy designs, we managed to create a vessel that is not only efficient but also fully aligned with the future of sustainable transport," said Edmund Tolo, R&D and Sales Manager at Fjellstrand.

He added: “We faced a series of challenges, as nobody had done this previously. We had no idea about the actual lifetime of the batteries, and we did not have the needed rules and regulations. However, by collaborating closely with Siemens as integrator, battery supplier Corvus Energy, the shipowner Norled, as well as the Norwegian Maritime Authorities and DNV, we managed to make this a success."

For Norled, the MF Ampere was the start of environmentally friendly operations. “Our experience with this vessel shows that it pays off to invest in electric ferry operations, both for the environment and for society by creating new jobs in the maritime industry and because electric operation is cheaper than diesel in the long term," said Heidi Wolden, CEO of Norled. “Ampere earlier accounted for 4% of our fleet with zero emissions, but we now have close to 50% of our fleet with low to zero emissions. Going forward we will work on getting more vessels to low and zero emissions.”

Significant emissions and cost savings

Launched on the Lavik-Oppedal route, MF Ampere’s electric propulsion system has delivered exceptional results, drastically reducing the environmental impact of ferry travel. CO2 emissions were reduced by 5,700 tons annually, marking a significant step towards decarbonizing Norway's transport sector.

Compared to a traditional fossil-fueled ferry, the operational cost per crossing has been reduced by an impressive 85% to 90%, generating total savings of nearly USD 15 million. Using electric power, in real terms the cost per crossing is comparable to the cost of a waffle and a cup of coffee.

“Since 2015, the Ampere has crossed the Sognefjord more than 124,000 times and proven that electrical vessels are both economical and sustainable,” said Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy. “The demonstrated cost and emissions savings paved the way for the electrification of another 80-90 ferries in Norway. It has also accelerated the technology development enabling lightweight and more energy-dense systems. To compare, the MF Ampere has 1 MWh of our first-generation batteries installed, but our largest system to date, which will power the Incat ferry in South America, will have almost 42 MWh of our lightweight Dolphin batteries onboard. But without the MF Ampere as our pilot project, we wouldn't be where we are today in marine electrification."

'The ripple effect'

The MF Ampere serves as a beacon of what can be achieved when innovation, sustainability and cost-effectiveness come together. The ferry’s success has not only demonstrated the practicality of electric ferries in Norway, but has also accelerated the adoption of similar technology in coastal cities and island communities worldwide. The ripple effect of Ampere’s groundbreaking journey continues to inspire sustainability-focused initiatives in the maritime sector and beyond.

With the recent installation of additional batteries to prolong the vessel's lifetime, the MF Ampere will continue to sail until the next groundbreaking innovation is in place: Four autonomous ferries are set to operate the route from 2026.