World Maritime University Graduation Ceremony 2024

[By: World Maritime University]

On Saturday, 2 November, the maritime leaders of tomorrow from over 70 countries will graduate from the World Maritime University (WMU). With the education and training they have received at WMU, the graduates are ready to contribute to the implementation by the maritime industry in their home countries of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). They are now equipped to ensure not only the safe, environmentally sound, energy efficient and secure shipping on clean oceans, but also to promote and help implement sustainable maritime and ocean development in their countries.

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General and WMU Chancellor, will confer the degrees on the graduates. A number of students from WMU’s postgraduate diploma programmes who have completed their studies by distance learning will also be present to take part in the ceremony. The 2024 graduation ceremony brings the total number of WMU graduates to nearly 7,000 from 170 countries and territories. Prominent guests from around the world will be in Malmö to attend the event.

HONORED GUESTS AND SPEAKERS:

WMU President, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., will welcome guests to the Ceremony:

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General, International Maritime Organization and WMU Chancellor

Ms. Carina Nilsson, Mayor and Chairperson of the Malmö City Council

Guest of Honour:

Captain Londy Ngcobo, Managing Director of Womaritime Experts

Awards will be given out to the graduating students including the Chancellor’s Medals for Academic Excellence, and the C.P. Srivastava Award for International Fellowship, among other awards.

WMU students have a broad range of backgrounds coming from Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe and have interesting stories relating to:

Studying and living together with people from over 50 nationalities in the true spirit of the United Nations;

Women who are making important inroads in what is still a male-dominated industry;

Adapting to life in Sweden and senior professionals who are leaving their families behind to study in Malmö for 14 months

The graduating Class of 2024 represents graduates from nine MSc specializations including topics on maritime and ocean affairs. Interviews could be arranged with graduates or new students if desired.

INVITATION

Journalists are welcome to attend the graduation ceremony on Saturday, 2 November. From 12.00, there will be an opportunity to speak with students and staff before the official ceremony begins at 13.30 with a 30 minute music programme before the procession of graduates at 14.00. If you plan to attend or would like further information, please contact Maia Brindley Nilsson, WMU Communications and Conference Officer ([email protected] (+46) 0733 714485).

GRADUATION EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, 2 November

Time: 13.30

Location: Malmö Live Concert Hall, Dag Hammarskjölds torg 4, Malmö, Sweden

Livestream: A link to the live streamed ceremony will be available on the WMU home page at www.wmu.se on the day of graduation.