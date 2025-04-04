Work Starts on the First "Fremm Evo" Unit for the Italian Navy

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri has started construction on the Italian Navy’s first of two next-generation FREMM frigates, known as the “EVOLUTION” version or FREMM EVO.

The milestone was marked with a steel-cutting ceremony held at the Riva Trigoso (Genoa) shipyard.

The construction contract for these two new FREMM EVO units was signed in July 2024 by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo, and the Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement (OCCAR).

This contract is a part of the multi-year FREMM programme, a collaborative effort between France and Italy to construct 21 FREMM frigates for their respective navies.

Spanning 140 metres (m) in length and 20m in width, these frigates have a displacement of 6,000 tonnes and can accommodate 108 officers and crew members.

Eight regular FREMM ships have been delivered to the service as part of a contract for ten units going back to November 2005.

The delivery of the first FREMM EVO unit is scheduled for 2029, with the second to follow in 2030.

The FREMM EVO units will be equipped with new technology, including anti-drone systems and the capability to operationally manage uncrewed systems in all three dimensions: above the surface, on the sea, and below the surface.

The frigates will feature reliable equipment supported by maintenance plans, ensuring high operational availability and readiness for action.

These new vessels incorporate recent defence programmes and the Mid Life Upgrade project for Horizon-class destroyers.

The upgrades will focus on the ship management system cyber-resilient, the air-conditioning and electrical distribution systems, and eco-friendly solutions for the platform system.

The combat system will also see enhancements with the modern combat management system SADOC 4 cyber-resilient, dual-band X-C fixed-face radar sensors for TBM threat defence, electronic warfare, artillery and missile systems, the sonar suite, communication system, and tactical data links.