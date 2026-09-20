Woodward Fuel Technology Earns Key Approval for Future Marine Fuels

[By: Woodward]

The maritime industry is navigating one of the most important transitions in its history. Around the world, ship operators, engine manufacturers and system integrators are under growing pressure to reduce emissions while continuing to deliver the safety, reliability and performance that global transportation depends on. Alternative fuels such as methanol and ethanol are gaining attention as part of that transition. But moving from conventional fuels to alcohol-based fuels is not as simple as changing what goes into the tank. It requires new technology, careful system design and a clear path through complex safety and regulatory requirements. Woodward has now cleared an important hurdle in helping make that path more practical. The company’s new port fuel injector concept for methanol and ethanol applications has received Approval in Principle from DNV, a leading maritime classification society.

Onward

For a highly technical product, the milestone carries a straightforward meaning: DNV has reviewed the concept against key safety standards and guidelines for alcohol-based fuels in marine use and found that the design has a strong technical foundation to continue moving forward.

That matters because confidence is essential in a rapidly changing industry. Methanol and ethanol offer promise as lower-carbon fuel options, but they also introduce new considerations for marine environments, including hazardous area classification, explosion protection and overall system safety. The technology supporting these fuels must be precise, robust and designed with the full operating system in mind.

Woodward’s concept is designed to support precise fuel delivery while addressing those broader safety standards. As part of the Approval in Principle process, DNV reviewed risk analyses and a comprehensive safety concept spanning both the injector system and engine levels.

For customers, that validation helps reduce uncertainty. Engine manufacturers, ship operators and system integrators are all working to meet evolving emissions expectations without compromising the safety standards that marine transportation requires.

Woodward earning this approval gives those audiences added confidence that the concept can continue toward certification and project-specific approvals.