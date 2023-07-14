WISTA International Granted Observer Status by UNCTAD

Elpi Patraki, President of WISTA International

WISTA International, the global organization dedicated to promoting women and diversity in the maritime and trading industries, proudly announces its recent approval as an Observer by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The decision was made at UNCTAD's last meeting held in Geneva from 19 to 28 June 2023. WISTA International received formal notification of its Observer status on 6 July 2023, affirming its special category designation under paragraph 12 (b) provisions.

Under this exceptional recognition, WISTA International is authorized to appoint representatives to actively participate in the public intergovernmental meetings organized by UNCTAD. This remarkable milestone strengthens the organization's commitment to fostering collaboration with UNCTAD and other leading institutions, creating opportunities for both parties to address matters of mutual interest.

"The approval of WISTA International as an Observer by UNCTAD is a momentous achievement for our organization. It underscores our dedication to advancing gender equality and empowering women within the maritime and trading industries," said Elpi Patraki, President of WISTA International. "We are excited to join forces with UNCTAD in shaping the future of sustainable trade and development. This cooperation will allow us to share our considerable expertise and create more inclusive and diverse maritime and trading sectors."

The approval of WISTA International as an Observer by UNCTAD is a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women within the maritime and trading sectors. WISTA International's extensive network and expertise in the industry make it an invaluable asset in contributing to UNCTAD's efforts in fostering inclusive and sustainable trade and development.

About WISTA International: WISTA International is a global organization dedicated to promoting women in the maritime and trading industries. With a network of over 56 National WISTA Associations (NWAs) worldwide, WISTA International empowers women in the maritime, logistics and trading communities, advocates for gender equality, and encourages professional development. WISTA International aims to create a more inclusive and diverse maritime industry by fostering networking opportunities, providing mentorship and supporting leadership initiatives.

The success of WISTA is dependent on the trust and confidence we earn from our members and the industry at large. We gain credibility by adhering to our commitments, displaying honesty and integrity, and reaching our goals through honourable conduct.

WISTA's Vision: WISTA promotes diversity in the maritime, trading and logistics sectors, empowering women to lead through their unique perspective and competencies, with the conviction that gender diversity is key in providing a sustainable future for the shipping, trading and logistics sectors internationally.

