WISTA International Adds Associate Membership to Build Momentum

[By WISTA]

WISTA International has created a new Associate Membership category, broadening opportunities for organisations to join and support the WISTA community.

Devised for companies, institutions and organisations that champion WISTA’s mission but are ineligible to join via a National WISTA Association (NWA), the category offers a new opportunity to support the maritime industry’s leading force for advancing gender diversity and inclusion on a formal basis.

“We are delighted to officially launch the WISTA International Associate Membership,” said WISTA International President, Elpi Petraki. “Over the last few years there has been an increase in interest from organisations that would like to formally support WISTA, but under the current membership structure, there was not always a corporate membership option available, as memberships are managed by individual NWAs.

“Broader collaboration with those sharing our vision is critical when tackling diversity and inclusion, as there is no one size fits all approach. Different countries face different challenges. Our hope is that this new membership level will enhance accessibility to WISTA’s growing international network and strengthen our relationship with partners across the maritime industry.”

Associate Membership is open to entities operating in the maritime, trading, logistics, transport, port, shipping, energy, or related sectors that can demonstrate clear alignment with WISTA’s mission and have an active presence in at least two countries. In line with entitlements for WISTA International’s individual and corporate members, associate member organisations can nominate up to three representatives to participate in NWA activities.

As part of the launch, WISTA International is offering complementary membership until the end of the year to any organisation applying to become an associate member before 31 December, 2026.

Further details on eligibility criteria and the application process can be found on the WISTA International website.