Wireless Reefer Monitoring System for the Port of Thessaloniki

[By: ThPA S.A]

ThPA S.A. is bolstering its reefer container handling capabilities by incorporating RTE’s GRASP automated reefer monitoring platform. This advanced system, coupled with WRAD II Bluetooth® wireless devices, revolutionizes the port's reefer operations, ensuring even more efficient and effective handling of reefer containers.

ThPA S.A. is the multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solutions provider for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region, strategically located in Northern Greece close to the major Trans-European motorway and railway networks with direct access to the Southeastern European countries. The company has implemented investments of more than €71 million, since 2018, for the overall upgrade of the Port of Thessaloniki.

The integration of RTE's reefer monitoring technology into 400 reefer container points of the Port of Thessaloniki is an additional initiative for the Port’s transformation into a “smart port” and contributes to the mission of ThPA S.A. to provide connectivity that facilitates business growth. WRAD II is one of several RTE reefer monitoring systems that connect to the GRASP software platform, providing real-time reefer data access to terminal management across multiple user interfaces.

“Our first terminal project in Greece is an exciting opportunity for us, and we are grateful for ThPA S.A.’s trust. With the flexibility of our many offerings, we can provide the port with a unique custom-made solution that seamlessly fits their existing layout and infrastructure” stated, Carlos Yassir, Head of Sales of RTE.

By implementing RTE’s reefer monitoring solution into its operational process, ThPA S.A. ensures automatically monitoring of the reefers in its terminal while continuing to deliver value-added results to its partners. This significant step forward underscores the benefits of this solution, including precise data management, historical record-keeping and real-time alerts to changes in reefer status.

“ThPA S.A. chose GRASP coupled with WRAD II solution due to its powerful functionalities, proven reliability and easy integration capabilities. This initiative aims to further enhance operational efficiency, cargo integrity and occupational safety by providing innovative solutions for partners, meeting the growing global demand and leveraging potential business opportunities related to the cold chain logistics market” highlighted, Spyros Nikolaou, ICT and Digital Transformation Director of ThPA S.A.