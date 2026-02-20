Mexico Seizes Nearly 10 Tonnes of Drugs and Three Semi-Submersibles

The Mexican authorities are highlighting their successful efforts in interdicting the flow of drugs along the country’s coast bound for the United States. On Thursday, the Mexican Navy (Semar) reported the third capture of a Low Profile Vessel, commonly known as a semi-submersible, stopped in recent weeks.

Mexico’s efforts come as the United States has increased pressure on the drug cartels and demanded more action from its neighbors. Donald Trump has said the U.S. would act if the countries did not increase their own efforts. This is in addition to the U.S.’s increased strikes on small boats in both the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean, and the ongoing seizure efforts of the U. S. Coast Guard.

The Mexican Navy reports increased maritime surveillance operations and close coordination with the Ministry of National Defense (Defensa), the Attorney General's Office (FGR), the National Guard (GN), and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC). It is also acting on intelligence information provided by the U.S. Northern Command and the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF South).

Through a sea and air operation, the Navy reports it completed its third recent seizure and the second one in the last 10 days. The vessel was targeted more than 250 nautical miles south-southwest of the port of Manzanillo in Colima state.

The operation involved an ocean patrol vessel, which carried out the seizure, along with two fixed-wing aircraft, two rotary-wing aircraft, and two interceptor patrol boats.

Three individuals were taken into custody, and the Navy reports it confiscated 179 packages of varying sizes. They said it represents several tons of suspected cocaine, with the final validation and weight pending testing once it is handed over to the authorities on shore.

The three individuals were also being transferred to the competent authorities. The Navy reports they will determine their legal status once they reach port.

These actions are part of the maritime surveillance operations carried out by the Mexican Navy to inhibit criminal activity, and it says they represent a significant impact on the financial structure of criminal groups. The report indicated that nearly 10 tons of drugs have been confiscated recently as part of these ongoing operations.

