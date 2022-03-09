Winoa Unveils New Identity and Strategy

[By: Winoa Group]

Winoa Group, the worldwide leader in steel abrasives began the year with new ambitions and a branding renewal. The aim behind those changes is to position itself on the market no longer only as an abrasives manufacturer, but as a leading partner of innovative and eco-friendly surface preparation solutions. Winoa used to market services and technologies under its well-known brand W Abrasives. To increase its differentiation offer, the group takes a step forward by creating two new brands: W Care related to the services offer, and W Tech for all complementary products, tools and technologies.

The group also takes this opportunity to announce its growth plan for the next years, based on three pillars: the offer agenda with a portfolio expansion, the green agenda with new sustainable commitments and the digital agenda with industry 4.0 implementations. This vision towards the future is supported by an uplifting of Winoa logo. The grey color refers to its core business, metallic surfaces, and abrasive medias, while the green dot represents its involvement in the sustainable development, as the company is preparing a global reduction carbon emission plan and the fact that all abrasives manufactured by Winoa are 100% recyclable.

Finally, the group also looks for a global alignment between all its subsidiaries. As it grown through global acquisitions, some of them kept their name and identification, not capitalizing on the identity lever of Winoa. A plan has already been launched to unify all group’s entities under the name of Winoa.



