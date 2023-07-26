Winner of the 2023 Lüddeke Prize Announced by The Nautical Institute

Rei Misa

[By: The Nautical Institute]

The Nautical Institute (NI), the international representative body for maritime professionals, is pleased to announce Rei Misa as the winner of its 2023 Lüddeke Prize.



The Lüddeke awards were made possible by a generous legacy endowment from the estate of Captain Christof Lüddeke. The prize recognises an exceptional maritime student – many previous winners have gone on to become leading practitioners in their field with some becoming President of The Nautical Institute.



Rei Misa already has wide-ranging maritime experience having worked as a Deck Cadet, Marine Surveyor and Junior Claims Handler prior to starting his studies on the MSc Maritime Operations Management programme at Liverpool John Moores University. He has impressed with his excellence in academic studies and with his engagement in the programme, making regular and active contributions to extra-curricular activities according to Dr Robyn Pyne – Programme Leader, Logistics and Maritime Management School of Engineering.



Steven Jones, AFNI – Propeller Club Liverpool has also met Rei through the Club’s engagement with Liverpool John Moores University. He said: “Rei is a student who has been incredibly proactive in dealing with stakeholders from across the industry, he has been dedicated to learning and engaging, and soaking up the wisdom that has been shared. More than that, he has offered his own thoughts and perspectives, providing an informal circular mentoring approach. He has distinguished family links into marine insurance, and he has eagerly shared these insights. Also, a passion for his chosen academic focus on electronic bills of lading. Rei has been a pleasure to work with and is sure to have an excellent maritime career ahead.”



As winner of the Prize, Rei receives a cash prize of £750, an award of books from the NI’s publications list up to the value of £250, two years free NI membership as well as a certificate marking his achievement. The Nautical Institute would like to congratulate Rei and wish him a long and successful maritime career.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.