Greece Dispatches Salvage Tug for Rescues Off Yemen



Greek authorities are sending a salvage tug to fill a much-needed capacity gap in the southern Red Sea, where a resurgence of Houthi attacks - enabled by a sudden absence of naval forces - led to the loss of two Greek vessels in a month.

Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Wednesday that the salvage tug Giant would be dispatched to the region to "protect and assist Greek-owned vessels and Greek seafarers." At present, there are no salvage assets in the region, and any rescue intervention must be provided by European tugs dispatched south through the Suez Canal or by Good Samaritans passing by. A Greek-led European naval intervention mission in the region, EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides, has three warship assets; none were in range to intervene during the recent attacks.

"The Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy supports this effort and the cooperation of the public with the private sector, always at this level - of safety, protection of human life and measures against marine pollution. All of this is extremely important and the heart of our policy," said Kikilias.

The vessel is being provided by the Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners. Its president, Pavlos Xiradakis, told local media that the decision to dispatch the Giant was inspired by the incident aboard the tanker Sounion. When Sounion was attacked and set on fire in August 2024, it took weeks to get a tug on scene and get the blaze under control.

"Now, we decided, seeing that the situation continues and worsens, to send this rescue vessel to the area," Xiradakis said. "Other flags are pushing sailors not to pass through the Red Sea with their ships. Our people are willing to go to this area, despite the prevailing situation, to assist and help fellow sailors who are there."

Giant is a 16,000-horsepower oceangoing tug with a bollard pull of 180 tonnes. It has advanced firefighting capabilities, accommodations for 40 responders or survivors, pollution response gear, and provisions for salvage towing.

Kikilias has also announced a major 450 million euro investment in the Hellenic Coast Guard, which has been under pressure due to increased maritime migration. He said that the funds would be committed rapidly to acquire six patrol boats, ten high-speed pursuit boats, drones, and a "war room" for maritime domain awareness and operations, all on an expedited basis.

"The men and women of the Coast Guard defend the security of our homeland every day. We have the obligation and duty to equip them with all the necessary means to protect our maritime borders," he said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us in the coming months and we will implement it in every possible way."