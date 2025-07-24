Livestock Carrier Detained and Released After Sailing Near Yemen



A small livestock carrier was confronted and briefly detained as it was sailing near the Yemeni coast on July 24. The situation remains unclear, but security services are speculating it might have been intercepted by locals because of the position of the vessel instead of an attack by the Houthis.

The vessel named Merinos Livestock (2,200 dwt) departed Bossaso, Somalia, and indicated it was bound for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before turning off its AIS transmissions. The lack of an AIS signal may have contributed to the intercept, with some reports saying it took place with the Yemeni Coast Guard. The Houthis have not taken credit for the intercept, although they often take hours or days to acknowledge their activities.

The vessel was reportedly underway east of the Hanish Islands, approximately 30 nautical miles northwest of Mocha, Yemen. A single wooden boat confronted the livestock carrier, and the reports indicate there was small arms fire. The vessel was ordered to turn to the Yemeni port, and tracking signals show it made a U-turn bound for Mocha. The last report to the UK Maritime Trade Operation was that the vessel was being detained by the Yemeni Coast Guard.

Reuters reports the vessel was held on “suspicion.” The report says the vessel was later released.

Tracking on the Merinos Livestock (posted on X)

The Merinos Livestock is a converted cargo ship built in 1976 and now operating under the Comoros flag, managed by a Greek company. It would be a relatively easy target, with reports that it has a top speed of just 10 knots. It is 88 meters (289 feet) in length.

Details on the ship are shadowy, with the Equasis database not reflecting a port state inspection since 2023, shortly after it was renamed Merinos Livestock. Between 2016 and 2023, the vessel underwent 14 port state inspections, each of which listed deficiencies and, in several cases, resulted in detentions.

