Windward Offshore Orders SEAONICS ECMC Cranes for CSOV Newbuild Duo

[By: SEAONICS]

SEAONICS will supply 3D Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) cranes to two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) under construction for the German shipowner at Norwegian shipbuilder VARD. The order marks the 9th and 10th units sold since the first next-generation ECMC crane was delivered last year.

Ambitious new customer

The order marks SEAONICS' first equipment delivery to Windward Offshore, a company founded by Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping Inc and SeraVerse, in collaboration with and under the leadership of SeaRenergy Group. The first CSOV is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025, with the remaining vessel following in 2026. The partners are united by a shared vision of pioneering excellence in the offshore wind sector.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with SEAONICS delivering cutting-edge ECMC C25 3D cranes for our CSOVs. Equipping two of our vessels with these advanced seven-ton units will bring a big operational advantage for our charterers in their offshore projects," said Windward Offshore Managing Director, Benjamin Vordemfelde.

Vice President Sales at SEAONICS, Ståle Fure, commented: “It’s a privilege to welcome Windward Offshore as our newest customer. We’re excited to support their journey. Our goal is to ensure not only their success and satisfaction but also of VARD. We can't wait to see the cranes in operation.”

Milestone achievement

SEAONICS delivered its first ECMC crane last year; the fact that 10 units have now been purchased in a relatively short time proves the market recognizes the product's flexibility and robust functionalities.

“This latest order underscores the trust placed in SEAONICS’ innovative technology and highlights our commitment to delivering specialized solutions for our clients,” Fure added.

Designed for demanding operations

The ECMC C25 3D Crane features a fully electrically controlled motion compensation system, ensuring smooth and precise movements even in challenging conditions.

The boom control, slew control and telescope control are all electric driven and used dynamically to enable 3D compensation of the crane tip. The simplified design promotes operational safety and efficiency, reducing the time and effort required for cargo handling.