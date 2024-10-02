Windstar Cruises Promotes Stijn Creupelandt to Chief Operating Officer

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises, the leader in small ship cruising, has announced the promotion of Stijn Creupelandt to the position of chief operating officer (COO). Creupelandt’s promotion and Windstar’s internal restructuring of operations management comes as Paul Barrett, the company’s vice president of marine & technical operations, announces his retirement to take effect in April 2025 after a distinguished career in the cruise industry, culminating with Windstar Cruises.

A 20+-year veteran of the luxury cruise industry, Stijn Creupelandt joined Windstar Cruises in 2021 as vice president of hotel operations and product development. Previously he was the director of hotel services at Seabourn where he first began his career as a waiter on Seabourn Pride (now Windstar’s Star Pride) before working his way up into executive leadership positions. Creupelandt is part of the line’s C-suite team with shipboard experience, joining Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog who also worked his way up from a shipboard waiter, among other leaders in the line with varied backgrounds as former crew members at sea.

At Windstar, Creupelandt will continue to oversee the leadership, management, and operation of the Windstar guest experience, hotel services and product development while also overseeing the company’s operational functions across marine and technical operations. Current high visibility initiatives include the design and product development of two new ships – Star Seeker and Star Explorer; development of new cruise regions for the fleet; refresh of interior design on all three Wind Class sailing ships and innovation in Windstar’s culinary offerings.

"Stijn brings a unique blend of analytical thinking, organization and creativity to his work," shared Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the cruise industry, coupled with his commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, make him the ideal candidate to lead Windstar’s operational strategy as the company continues to expand its fleet and enhance its offerings."

Paul Barrett has been with Windstar Cruises since 2017. With more than 30 years of marine engineering and technical operations experience, Barrett has been responsible for all of Windstar's marine and technical operations. His leadership and operational expertise have played a critical role in the company’s growth and success. Barrett led sustainability initiatives at the company to increase energy efficiency of all ships, reduce fuel consumption and an overall reduction in the line’s carbon footprint across the fleet in correlation with current European Union and future International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator regulations. He also spearheaded efforts to enhance the line’s training and operational skills for marine and engineering officers.

“Paul's professional knowledge, technical insights and contributions to our success cannot be overstated," shared Prelog. "He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and innovation at Windstar Cruises. We thank him for his years of service and dedication, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Windstar has started looking for a new vice president of hotel operations to join the team in Miami.