Windstar Cruises is Flying Travelers from L.A. to Tahiti for Free

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises is making dreams of Polynesian bliss come true with an exclusive offer: complimentary economy airfare from Los Angeles to Tahiti on select 2025–2026 Air + Hotel cruise packages. Beginning May 28, 2025, travelers booking one of three signature Tahiti cruise experiences through the Air + Hotel offer can take advantage of roundtrip air from Los Angeles (LAX) to Papeete (PPT) with Air Tahiti Nui – a value of up to $1,500 offer is available to book through July 31, 2025 and applies to select departures from July 2025 through March 24, 2026, using booking code: AIR.

Windstar’s all-in-one Air + Hotel cruise packages make the journey as effortless as the destination is extraordinary. From smooth transfers and hotel stays to yacht voyages exploring remote lagoons and iconic isles, Windstar handles the logistics so guests can remain on island time. The funds saved on flights can be applied to enriching offshore excursions to fully immerse themselves in the destinations. Find terms here.

“Windstar has been sailing French Polynesia for 37 years — it’s truly our second home,” said Dianna Rom, vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises. “Our deep-rooted expertise means your clients will experience the very best of the islands from the moment they step aboard. With this special offer including airfare, it’s never been easier for travel advisors to book their clients on an effortless escape to paradise — complete with swim-off-the-yacht moments from the marina.”

Three Ways to Say “Ia Orana” in Style

Each itinerary includes airfare, deluxe hotel stays, smooth transfers and Windstar’s signature small ship magic. Think: open-bridge policy, no dress codes, and a crew that knows your name and your favorite cocktail by day two. The complimentary airfare is available on the following three diverse Tahiti itineraries (new bookings only) offered as Air + Hotel packages exclusively from LAX:

Dreams of Tahiti – Air + Hotel Package

A 10-day escape through the Society Islands, this itinerary blends laid-back luxury with natural beauty. Windstar’s intimate yacht brings guests face-to-face with iconic destinations like Bora Bora, Moorea, and Raiatea – with exclusive access to small harbors and pristine lagoons. Snorkel vibrant reefs, kayak through crystal waters, swim off the Marina and sip cocktails at Windstar’s private motu beach party.

Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands – Air + Hotel Package

Venture further on this 13-or 14-day journey which pairs the famed Society Islands with the remote and unspoiled Tuamotus. It’s a deep dive into the heart of Polynesia – think drift snorkeling in Rangiroa, black pearl farms in Fakarava, and overnight stays to linger longer under the stars.

Tahitian Treasures & Magnificent Marquesas – Air + Hotel Package

Epic doesn’t begin to cover it on this 17-day voyage. Explore the mysterious Marquesas, home to dramatic volcanic cliffs, sacred tiki statues, and Gauguin's muse-worthy landscapes. This cruise is perfect for those craving culture, remote beauty, and Windstar’s famously fun-loving spirit (think crew talent shows and barbecue nights on deck).

Whether dancing with locals at a private Polynesian feast, chatting with the captain on the open bridge, or kayaking in a quiet lagoon, guests will discover why Windstar’s yachts are more than just ships — they’re a retreat at sea.

Thanks to complimentary airfare, paradise is officially within reach.

Windstar also has Last-Minute Sailings for spontaneous travelers -- and through June 30 -- Pick Your Perk voyages with $50 deposits on select 2025 cruises departing more than 90 days after booking.

To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar book online here or reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245 or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner. Find more information on Windstar Cruises here.