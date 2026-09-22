Neoliner Origin Makes Its First Call in Belgium

[By CMA CGM]

Neoliner Origin, a groundbreaking wind-powered roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel, completed its first-ever call in Belgium at PSA Zeebrugge.

The new port of call connects Zeebrugge with Montoir-de-Bretagne, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax as part of NEOLINE’s regular transatlantic service.

Developed with the support of CMA CGM, the service offers European shippers an operational wind-powered transport solution designed to reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

NEOLINE and CMA CGM are pleased to announce that Neoliner Origin completed her first call at PSA Zeebrugge on Monday, 21 September 2026. The call marked both the vessel’s first visit to Belgium and the addition of Zeebrugge to NEOLINE’s regular transatlantic service.

A new European gateway for NEOLINE’s transatlantic service

Part of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Zeebrugge is a major European hub for roll-on/roll-off, automotive and out-of-gauge cargo. Its addition responds to demand from shippers and partners seeking direct access to NEOLINE’s service from the logistics heart of Europe, with strong connections to Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and northern France.

The extended rotation now connects Zeebrugge, Montoir-de-Bretagne, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax. It is expected to take five weeks in summer and six weeks in winter, representing around ten rotations per year. The extension adds only a few days to the rotation while maintaining the transit-time commitments made to existing customers from Montoir-de-Bretagne.

A partnership supporting lower-carbon transport solutions

As a major partner of NEOLINE, CMA CGM has supported the development of this pioneering wind-powered shipping solution. The CMA CGM Group now offers the service to its customers and other shippers seeking to reduce emissions from their transatlantic supply chains.

The partnership reflects CMA CGM’s commitment to the decarbonisation of shipping and to offering customers a broader range of lower-carbon transport solutions. For NEOLINE, the Zeebrugge call expands access to the European freight market and strengthens opportunities for return cargo ahead of a potential future fleet expansion.

A pioneering sailing ro-ro cargo vessel

Neoliner Origin is a 136-metre roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel designed to use wind as its main source of propulsion, complemented by an auxiliary diesel-electric system. Its two foldable SolidSail masts carry 3,000 square metres of sail and enable access to most ports. On its North Atlantic route, the vessel is designed to reduce fuel consumption by more than 80% compared with a conventional vessel sailing at 15 knots.