Wider Chooses MAN 175D for Latest Generation Hybrid-Propulsion System

Wider in Italy has selected a pair of MAN 12V175D-MEV marine variable-speed genset engines for its new Moonflower 72 Project. The Wider serial hybrid propulsion system is made up of two 1,860 kW-rated variable speed engines and 1 MWh battery bank.

In combination with the permanent magnet alternators providing electric power for a DC grid, the MAN 175D engines are ideal for guaranteeing the lowest fuel-consumption at variable speed. Both engines will be supplied along with MAN Energy Solutions’ versatile and efficient SCR exhaust gas after-treatment system, enabling the vessel to meet IMO Tier III emission standards.

MAN Energy Solutions production facility in Denmark will deliver the engines to Wider in April 2023.

Marcello Maggi who heads W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that owns 100% of WIDER’s equity,said: “The Wider Engineering Team is extremely excited about this new and very innovative project. The choice to equip the project with only two diesel generators gave us the possibility to optimise the space and the layout of the engine room without compromising performance and safety. In fact, the focus was to increase the global efficiency of the complete propulsion system and we believe that – with the combination of the Wider Management System, batteries and especially the MAN 175D engine – we have found the right balance. As such, this set-up has a further 7% optimization on the already excellent performances of previous Wider projects”.

Luciano Cardini, Head of Wider Engineering, said: “To comment further on the generators’ amazing features, we would note the double shock-absorbing installation that cuts structural vibrations completely, a very compact SCR system integrated into a very innovative exhaust system, and a TBO of an amazing 30,000 hours!”

Florian Keiler, Sales Manager High-Speed for Worldwide Yacht applications, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This is the latest reference for the MAN 175D engine within the superyacht market. It clearly demonstrates that the MAN 175D is ideally suited to such an innovative application, where its technical and economical credentials stand it in good stead, while its compactness, performance and operational cost benefits are all seen as key aspects for our customers.”

