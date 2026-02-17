West Appoints Alexis Wildman as Head of Products
[By: West of England P&I Club]
West of England P&I Club (West) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Wildman as Head of Products, reporting to Chief Underwriting Officer Bart Mertens, as the Club continues to develop its product offering to meet the evolving needs of its Members and the broader maritime industry in an increasingly complex risk environment.
Alexis succeeds Richard Turner, who will retire later this year following a structured handover period. Richard has played a central role in developing West’s product capability and diversification strategy and will continue to support the transition ahead of his retirement.
In her new role, Alexis will be responsible for overseeing West’s diversified product portfolio and working closely with the Club’s Managing General Agent partners, including Nordic Marine Insurance which was fully acquired by the Club in April 2025 and provides fixed premium covers such as Delay, Primary Loss of Earnings, Hull, and Loss of Hire, complementing West’s core P&I and Defence offering.
Alexis brings more than two decades of experience in marine insurance, with a strong background in underwriting, portfolio management and product leadership across international markets. She joins West from Ki Insurance and has previously held senior roles within RSA and Codan, including leadership responsibility for marine operations in the Nordic region, giving her extensive experience working with specialist marine insurance portfolios.
Bart Mertens, Chief Underwriting Officer at West, said: “Alexis brings significant experience in product oversight and portfolio development, together with a clear understanding of how specialist insurance solutions can support shipowners operating in an increasingly complex and evolving risk environment. Her appointment strengthens our ability to continue developing complementary products that add value for Members, while maintaining the financial strength and integrity of the Club’s core business.”
Richard Turner has also added: “It has been a privilege to lead West’s product development during a period of significant change in the market and for the Club. Alexis is exceptionally well placed to take this forward, and I am confident that the team and portfolio will continue to go from strength to strength under her leadership.”
Alexis Wildman commented: “West has a clear and well-established approach to diversification while maintaining strong underwriting discipline and long-term capital strength. I am delighted to be joining the Club at this exciting time and look forward to working with Bart, the wider underwriting team and our MGA partners to continue developing products that support our Members’ and the wider shipping community’s operations.”
Alexis’s appointment follows the announcement of Bart Mertens as Chief Underwriting Officer, effective early 2025, succeeding Simon Parrott, and supports West’s ongoing focus on extending its range of products and services, alongside the Club’s core mutual offering.
