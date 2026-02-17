West Appoints Alexis Wildman as Head of Products

[By: West of England P&I Club]

West of England P&I Club (West) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Wildman as Head of Products, reporting to Chief Underwriting Officer Bart Mertens, as the Club continues to develop its product offering to meet the evolving needs of its Members and the broader maritime industry in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Alexis succeeds Richard Turner, who will retire later this year following a structured handover period. Richard has played a central role in developing West’s product capability and diversification strategy and will continue to support the transition ahead of his retirement. In her new role, Alexis will be responsible for overseeing West’s diversified product portfolio and working closely with the Club’s Managing General Agent partners, including Nordic Marine Insurance which was fully acquired by the Club in April 2025 and provides fixed premium covers such as Delay, Primary Loss of Earnings, Hull, and Loss of Hire, complementing West’s core P&I and Defence offering. Alexis brings more than two decades of experience in marine insurance, with a strong background in underwriting, portfolio management and product leadership across international markets. She joins West from Ki Insurance and has previously held senior roles within RSA and Codan, including leadership responsibility for marine operations in the Nordic region, giving her extensive experience working with specialist marine insurance portfolios.