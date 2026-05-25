Wesgarde Highlights the Optifuse 641, 642, and 643 Mid-Amp Circuit Breakers

[By: Wesgarde]

Wesgarde, a national leader in the distribution of electromechanical and electronic power components, is proud to highlight the Optifuse 641, 642, and 643 Mid-Amp Circuit Breakers. Engineered for rugged performance and compact versatility, the 641, 642, and 643 Mid-Amp Circuit Breakers deliver reliable, marine-rated protection with automatic and manual reset options, ensuring safe and consistent operation across marine electrical systems on boats, yachts, and commercial vessels.

Designed for environments where performance and safety are essential, the 641, 642, and 643 models share a rugged, waterproof, and ignition-protected construction, ideal for marine engine compartments and other harsh operating conditions. Their compact footprint allows easy integration into tight spaces without sacrificing durability or compliance. Each model meets marine industry standards, including SAE J1171, SAE J553, and ABYC branch circuit protection requirements.

The 641 Automatic Reset Breaker offers hands-free reliability, automatically restoring circuit protection after interruptions, minimizing downtime and maintenance needs. Rated for 32VDC and 10A-60A operation, the 641 is built for flexibility across mid-range amperage accessory loads. Its 2500A DC interrupt rating strengthens system protection against high fault currents, extending equipment life.

The 642 Manual Reset Breaker provides users control to manually reset circuits once issues are resolved, ideal for environments emphasizing safety and manual supervision. With a marine-rated, ignition-protected design identical to the 641, the 642 ensures stable operation in rugged conditions from truck power systems to emergency response vehicles. Conformance to the SAE J553 standard guarantees recognized performance and consistency across installations.

Completing the lineup, the 643 Manual Reset - Push-to-Trip Breaker includes a convenient push-to-trip feature, allowing manual testing and validation of circuit performance. Its compact, marine-rated housing ensures consistent reliability in wet or rugged environments. Supporting mid-range amperage up to 60A, the 643 protects demanding vehicle and marine accessory loads while maintaining a slim, easy-to-install footprint.

Designed to provide consistent reliability and superior protection, the Optifuse 641, 642, and 643 breakers set a new standard for compact circuit protection. Each model combines marine-grade durability, safety compliance, and functional versatility to ensure dependable performance across demanding marine applications. For more information, visit www.optifuse.com.