China’s Second Domestically Built Cruise Ship Starts Trials

The Adora Flora City, China’s second, large, domestically built cruise ship, began sea trials over the weekend. It comes as China State Shipbuilding Corp. (CSSC) highlights that it is advancing its expertise in cruise ship construction, the most complex of the shipbuilding projects, and its operator, Adora Cruises, continues to refine its product offering.

The new 141,900 gross ton cruise ship is based on the design of China’s first cruise ship, which was originally developed by Carnival Corporation and Fincantieri. The second ship, however, has been lengthened to increase passenger capacity and amenities. They are highlighting that the added 57 feet (17.4 meters) of length versus the Adora Magic City introduced in January 2024, gives the ship a sleeker exterior look. Aboard, they highlight that the atrium/plaza was doubled in size. The ship has additional entertainment spaces and more retail locations, as well as a new concept all-weather leisure space.

The ship, which is 1,119 feet (341 meters) in length, has a total of 2,130 passenger cabins. It has a passenger capacity of 5,232 people.

CSSC is also highlighting advancements in the technology aboard the ship, including more smart technologies. It is using an AI-powered system to improve passenger boarding and disembarkation, intelligent robot multi-interactive services, intelligent in-cabin features, and more digital systems to achieve paperless operations. Operationally, CSSC reports there are improvements to the automation systems, airflow balancing, water mist system, and fire alarm system.

Construction on the ship began with the first steel cutting in 2022 and assembly in 2024. She was floated in the assembly dry dock and moved out to the outfitting berth in March. The sea trials began on May 15 and are scheduled to run for 12 days. In total, CSSC reports that 149 tests and verifications will be conducted. A total of 937 engineers and technical personnel from 12 countries are aboard for the trials.

China's first large cruise ship sailing past the second one under construction in Shanghai (CSSC)

The ship anchored off Shanghai after departing the Yangtze River channel for its first tests, including propeller debugging. During the trials, the propulsion, side thrusters, anti-roll fins, power stations, communications and navigation, automation, and safety management systems will all be tested. The trials will involve 45 debugging procedures and verify key indicators, including vibration and noise, speed, and EEDI.

Demonstrating CSSC’s development of the construction process, they highlight that the ship will undergo a single sea trial versus two sets of trials on the first cruise ship. CSSC started cruise ship construction, working with Fincantieri as a consultant. Now, CSSC looks to develop its internal capabilities and expand the Chinese supply chain for cruise ships.

CSSC and Adora Cruises announced in March plans to build additional cruise ships using a Chinese-developed design and more Chinese suppliers. Adora has ordered two ships and has an option for a third, with the first ship scheduled for delivery by 2030.

CSSC reports the ship is overall 97.8 percent complete. Interior decoration is 92.3 percent completed, and commissioning is 89.9 percent complete.

The companies are highlighting that Adora Flora City is two months ahead of its construction schedule. It is now slated for delivery on November 6 and will begin cruise service from Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port. The ship will be operating five- and six-day cruises to Hong Kong and Vietnam, as well as a nine-day itinerary to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. A special 17-day cruise is also scheduled, sailing to Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, retracing what Adora called the Maritime Silk Road.

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Aboard the Adora Flora City, the company reports passengers will find a “more Chinese” experience, integrating Chinese culture into dining, entertainment, and services. It has made changes to better reflect the Chinese culture as it continues to develop its cruise operations. Adora highlights its approach as “cruise and culture.”

With the introduction of the new cruise ship, Adora will have a total of three ships in service. The company was originally formed as a joint venture with Carnival Corporation, which later became a minority investor. Adora continues to develop its operations, including the introduction of its first cruise to nowhere, running for three days from Shanghai. Longer-term, the company says it is also actively planning its overseas homeport as it seeks expansion into international markets and enhancing the international competitiveness of Chinese cruise brands.

