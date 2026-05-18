Russia's FESCO Expands Africa Operations With a New Service in Tanzania

The Russian-based container line FESCO is further expanding its global operations, with the company launching a new connection to Tanzania. This milestone appears to be part of a wider strategy by the company to strengthen its footprint in Africa. Almost a year ago, FESCO launched a container service between South Africa’s Durban port and the Russian ports of Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg. The containers are transshipped through India’s Nhava Sheva port, under FESCO’s regular Indian Line West Service (FIL-W).

This route has now been expanded to include calls in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam port. Last week, FESCO delivered the first batch of containers at the port, consisting of plastic products and spare parts from Russia. According to FESCO’s parent company Rosatom, the average transit time for the shipment via Nhava Sheva was 45 days.

The return leg from Tanzania will include exports of tea and coffee to Novorossiysk. Upon arrival, the containers can be transported across Russia via FESCO’s rail and road network.

“Dar es Salaam is one of the fastest growing container ports in the world. This is due, in part, to its ability to connect to other markets in East Africa. The region has great potential for cooperation with Russian companies,” said Alexey Kravchenko, Executive Director of FESCO Integrated Transport.

Russia is pushing to strengthen its trade links in Tanzania. Last week, the Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told a business forum in Arusha that the two countries are negotiating a bilateral investment treaty. The framework proposes promotion of trade and mutual protection of investments between Russia and Tanzania.

“The agreement is on course, primarily focusing on banks so they could realistically assess risks. Implementing the document should significantly reduce risks for our investors,” added Reshatnikov. Russia-Tanzania bilateral trade reportedly grew by 20% in 2025, reaching a record $200 million. Russian exports to Tanzania include grain, fertilizer and agricultural equipment; Tanzania’s exports to Russia include coffee, tea and fruits.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu is expected in Moscow next month for further trade talks with the Kremlin.

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FESCO was sanctioned by the EU last October for its involvement in Russian logistics, but is not sanctioned (as an organization) by the United States. The EU sanctions listing derailed plans for DP World to buy a stake in the container line, but it has not affected daily operations, the carrier says. Unlike the U.S. Treasury's secondary sanctions system, which imposes risk of enforcement on third parties of all nationalities, EU sanctions are typically restricted to European counterparties and have limited extraterritorial reach.

Top image courtesy VesselFinder