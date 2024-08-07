Weathernews Signs a Multi-Year Contract with Saga Welco

[By: Weathernews]

Weathernews, a global leader in weather intelligence solutions, is excited to announce the signing of a new long-term TFMS (Total Fleet Management Solution) contract with Saga Welco, an esteemed international shipping company. This agreement solidifies a partnership spanning over 19 years, now extended for several more years with optional extensions.

Saga Welco, known for its high-quality solutions in transporting forest products, breakbulk, project cargo, and bulk cargoes, operates a fleet of 48 Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels. The company, established in 2014 and jointly owned by NYK and Westfal-Larsen, has been a loyal client of Weathernews, benefiting from the company's advanced weather intelligence and maritime operations software.

Under the new contract, Saga Welco will continue to leverage Weathernews' full suite of weather routing and vessel optimization solutions, ensuring the safety and efficiency of its fleet. This collaboration underscores Saga Welco’s confidence in Weathernews's comprehensive suite of solutions and its ability to deliver value to the shipping industry. Weathernews' SeaNavigator solution will contribute to Saga Welco’s operational enhancement while supporting its environmental and commercial objectives.

Recent networking event highlights

This announcement follows a successful networking event hosted by Weathernews on June 12th in Copenhagen. The event, which brought together key clients, featured a presentation by Helge Røttingen, Vessel Performance Manager at Saga Welco. Helge highlighted the long-standing partnership with Weathernews, focusing on their shared commitment to safety and the significant return on investment achieved through Weathernews' solutions. His presentation demonstrated how the collaboration has enhanced voyage performance and reinforced safety as a core value.

Helge stated, "Weathernews' intelligent weather routing and risk management solutions are essential for ensuring the safety of our vessels, crew, and cargo while minimizing environmental impact."

Statements from key stakeholders

Vessel Performance Manager at Saga Welco, Helge Røttingen, expressed his confidence in the continued collaboration: “Optimizing fleet performance while enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental responsiveness remains key to our operations. Weathernews' advanced tools and data-driven insights are instrumental in achieving our operational goals and maintaining our commitment to sustainability.”

Røttingen highlighted the critical role of Weathernews in Saga Welco's operations, particularly in managing the risks associated with extreme weather events due to climate change. "Weathernews' intelligent weather routing and risk management tools are vital for ensuring the safety of our crews and cargo, and for minimizing environmental impact," he said.

Niels Chr. Kjærgaard, EU Director of Business Development at Weathernews, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership: “We are excited about the trust that Saga Welco continues to place in our expertise. Our shared commitment to safety and environmental stewardship is at the core of this collaboration. This long-term agreement underscores the value of our comprehensive suite of services, including advanced maritime route optimization and emission management tools.”

Kjærgaard added, "Weathernews is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that support the maritime industry’s digital transformation. We look forward to continuing our work with Saga Welco, helping them achieve operational excellence and meet their sustainability targets."

Future collaboration

As Saga Welco and Weathernews look ahead, both companies are committed to exploring new digital solutions that further enhance operational efficiency and environmental compliance. This includes advancements in predictive weather modeling, real-time data integration, and customized voyage optimization tools, setting the standard for addressing the challenges of the modern shipping industry.