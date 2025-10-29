Weathernews and Toqua to Integrate AI-Powered Vessel Performance Models

[By: Weathernews Inc.]

Weathernews Inc., a global leader in weather intelligence solutions, and Toqua, a Belgian developer of physics-informed AI for ship performance modeling, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate vessel-specific performance intelligence into voyage optimization systems. The partnership enhances voyage optimization by adding vessel-specific performance intelligence to weather routing optimization. While weather routing optimizes routes based on environmental conditions, adding AI-trained performance models that account for how individual ships actually behave under varying operational conditions unlocks additional fuel savings and operational predictability.

Three Components, One Optimization

"Routing optimization consists of three main components," explained Casimir Morobé, Founder of Toqua. "Weather forecast, the optimization algorithm, and the performance model. Weathernews excels at accurate weather forecasting and has a powerful optimization engine. But the third component, the performance model, is equally critical. The better the model understands how a specific vessel performs at a given speed, in given weather conditions, at a certain draft, the better the optimization algorithm can simulate different scenarios and choose the most optimal route."

By integrating Toqua's technology, physics-informed AI vessel performance models trained on actual vessel operational data, with Weathernews' weather intelligence, routing recommendations now incorporate more accurate vessel-specific performance characteristics, including hull fouling progression, vessel-specific weather factors, and unique speed-power relationships for all possible sea states.

Controlled validation programs demonstrate that this integration delivers up to 3% additional savings beyond Weathernews' routing optimization, alongside a 50% reduction in arrival time uncertainty and bunker cost estimations.

Implementation

The integration requires minimal effort from customers using Weathernews’ Vessel Report or IMOS Veslink. Using operational data already stored in Weathernews systems, whether noon reports or customers' own existing high-frequency sensor data, via their API structure, Toqua creates vessel-specific models and feeds them to Weathernews via API. "From a customer point of view, it's essentially a flick of a switch," Morobé noted. "Everything remains the same. The output just becomes much more accurate and optimal."

The technology's minimal data requirements make it accessible even for single voyages. Toqua models can be activated with as little as a few days of operational data to optimize the remainder of that trip, with accuracy improving as more data accumulates.

Empowering Human Expertise

Weathernews operates with 24/7 meteorological support from its global network of weather experts. Jacob Iversen, Head of Partnerships at Weathernews Europe, emphasized that this technology serves as a force multiplier rather than replacing human expertise:

'Combining our probabilistic weather forecasting with Toqua's vessel-specific models empowers our meteorologists to provide better guidance to customers. We're strengthening our human-in-the-loop approach, giving our people more accurate tools to maximize both safety and earnings for our customers’ voyage operations.'

The partnership creates a mutually reinforcing cycle: more accurate performance models mean vessels reach their expected positions more reliably, which in turn improves the utility of weather forecasting and enables safer routing decisions.. "Better weather intelligence improves model accuracy, and better models improve weather forecast utility," explained Morobé. "This synergy is what makes the integration powerful."

Proven Technology, Expanded Reach

Toqua’s technology has been in use and generating these benefits for multiple years across plenty of owners and operators worldwide, including names such as Euronav (now part of CMB.TECH), Exmar, Weco, Enesel, Orion Reederei, and many more.

"Over the past five years, we've seen many successful cases where vessel-specific data-driven models inside routing systems lead to more optimal outcomes," said Morobé. "This partnership allows us to scale that impact to as many ships as possible, as quickly as possible."