Weathernews and Lauritzen Bulkers Sign New 3-Year Contract

Weathernews, a global leader in weather intelligence and maritime solutions, is pleased to announce a new 3-year TFMS (Total Fleet Management Solutions) contract with Lauritzen Bulkers, a leading owner in the dry bulk shipping industry. Taking effect July 1, 2024, this agreement marks an important milestone in Weathernews' partnership with Lauritzen Bulkers, further solidifying their commitment to safe and efficient maritime operations.

Lauritzen Bulkers, known for its data-driven approach and tailor-made shipping solutions, operates a fleet of 100 vessels. With decades of experience and a century-long legacy in the shipping industry, Lauritzen Bulkers combines a modern, agile approach with deep industry expertise to deliver efficient, reliable, and safe maritime transport solutions. This new agreement leverages Weathernews' advanced suite of solutions, including OSR-e (Optimum Ship Routing), PMS-e (Performance Monitoring Service), CIM (Carbon Intensity Monitoring), FSM (Fleet Status Monitoring), along with several APIs. Additionally, Weathernews will provide QRT data integration via Veslink into the IMOS platform, supporting more data-driven decision-making for Lauritzen Bulkers.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Mette Stenild Grøn, Head of Global Operations at Lauritzen Bulkers, emphasized the importance of the renewed partnership: “Renewing our agreement with Weathernews highlights the significant impact their solutions have had on our operations. Our continued collaboration will be crucial in supporting our strategic goals, including sustainable solutions, and ensuring we maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

Niels Chr. Kjærgaard, EU Director of Business Development at Weathernews, commented on the renewed collaboration: "This strengthened collaboration highlights the value of our joint efforts, including the workshops that brought together our operations teams and Lauritzen's. These exchanges have been highly beneficial, as both our teams have gained a deep understanding of each other's processes and strategies. Lauritzen has gained insight into our roadmap and solutions, while we have learned a lot from their feedback and practices. This mutual learning has been crucial in building trust and aligning our objectives. We are committed to maintaining this collaborative approach to achieve our shared goals."

Future Collaboration and Developments

Weathernews and Lauritzen Bulkers are exploring further developments, including integration with Marcura's PortLog platform and enhancements to IMOS. These initiatives aim to optimise fleet performance and support Lauritzen Bulkers' strategic goals in an increasingly complex maritime industry.

With a focus on sustainability and leveraging high-tech. technology, Lauritzen Bulkers is undergoing a strategic transition from a traditional ship owner and operator to a company emphasizing active portfolio management and data-driven decision-making. It aligns well with Weathernews' commitment to providing innovative solutions and supporting the maritime industry's digital transformation.