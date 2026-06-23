Waves Group Appoints Senior Marine Engineer to Singapore Office

[By: Waves Group]

Waves Group announces the appointment of Eswynn DeSouza as Senior Marine Engineer in its Singapore office. The hire marks the company's dedication to marine engineering consultancy services in the region and underlines Waves Group's continued investment in its Asia-Pacific footprint.

Eswynn joins Waves Group with over 34 years of global maritime experience. A Chartered Marine Engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Member of IMarEST, and UK Class One Chief Engineer, he has worked across LNG, LPG, crude and product tankers, DP shuttle tankers, modular capture vessels, offshore assets, and container vessels, including 13 years at sea with Wallem Shipmanagement.

His senior leadership career spans roles as Head of Shipmanagement, Technical Director, and Fleet Director with major energy companies including BP and MISC Petronas, as well as leading shipping lines, where he was responsible for fleet operations, technical governance, HSSEQ, newbuild delivery, and the management of crewing pools exceeding 5,000 seafarers. As Technical Director, he led engineering and newbuild teams across Asia on US$6.4 billion of LNG and dual-fuel tanker projects, while driving digital transformation and decarbonisation initiatives across the fleet.

Eswynn's project leadership includes serving as Shipping Project Manager for BP's US$12.3 billion Tangguh LNG Train 3 Expansion in Indonesia, where he developed the shipping strategy for the project, and contributing to life-extension works on the Northwest Shelf in Australia. He has also represented the industry on technical committees with flag administrations and classification societies, as part of the SIGTTO General Purposes Committee, and as a speaker on LNG bunkering and dual- fuel marine fuels at forums including Nor-Shipping.

“With a strong marine engineering team already supporting projects globally, we are pleased to welcome Eswynn to Waves Group. His experience will further strengthen our ability to support clients across the Asia-Pacific region,” commented Jeroen Overbeek, Waves Group APAC Regional Manager.

“I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the global team to directly support our clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The opportunity to contribute to the company's continued growth and to help clients navigate the challenges and opportunities facing the industry is one that I am very much looking forward to.” added Eswynn.

The appointment supports Waves Group's growing client base across Asia-Pacific, adding deep technical marine engineering expertise to the team's marine assurance, project shipping, and operational readiness capabilities.

Waves Group is an independent marine and offshore energy consultancy providing technical, engineering and advisory services to the global shipping, energy and maritime sectors.