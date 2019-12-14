Washington Maritime Blue Picks First Innovation Accelerator Cohort

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-14 18:39:00

After reviewing over 100 applications, Washington Maritime Blue, the Port of Seattle, and WeWork Labs are excited to announce the 11 companies selected to participate in a highly competitive, impact-focused maritime accelerator that will launch in January 2020, with a formal launch event to be held on the evening of January 21.



In October, Maritime Blue, the Port, and WeWork Labs announced their plan to launch Washington’s first maritime accelerator to help spur the innovation necessary to build a thriving maritime economy for generations to come.



These selected startups will benefit from intensive programming provided by WeWork Labs over an accelerated 4-month period. In addition to being housed at WeWork Labs, startups will receive access to the WeWork Labs global network of mentors and advisors, be a part of unique programming, and have the opportunity to connect with the larger WeWork community. In addition, the cohort will have additional mentorship opportunities, drawing on Maritime Blue's coalition of industry experts, as well as “pilots with enterprises” demonstration and sales opportunities, and vast connections to the global maritime industry.



Innovation across Washington’s maritime sector is critical for a thriving economy and in the fight to protect our planet and ocean life. These challenges loom large and demand more intentional efforts to ensure solutions are sought by a broader cross-section of companies and individuals, utilizing innovative approaches, such as a maritime accelerator.



We are excited to announce that the following 11 companies will be participating in our world-class Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator program:



Beam Reach

Beam Reach catalyzes marine research and education about the oceans, bioacoustics, and sustainability across the critical habitat of the endangered orcas -- from northern California to British Columbia -- with focus on Puget Sound and the Salish Sea to empower future generations to protect our orca population.



Discovery Health

Discovery Health MD offers a suite of services to improve health at every stage of a mariner's career, reduce an employer's risk exposure, and alleviate the fear and anxiety of providing medical care at sea.



ecoSpears

ecoSPEARS is a cleantech solutions company utilizing green, NASA-developed environmental technology for the cost-effective, sustainable, and permanent extraction and destruction of persistent environmental toxins.



eOceans

eOceans is building data and analytical software to make sure Ocean science can keep pace with business, society and ocean change.



Equll

Equll’s digital platform helps eliminate waste and inefficiencies through technological solutions that directly connect Truck Owner Operators and Shippers by automating the entire process with no hassle.



MER Equipment

Building a new engine exhaust gas aftertreatment system which reduces fuel consumption while also decreasing nitrogen oxides particulate matter. This technology is a lighter, smaller, less costly alternative to diesel engines.



Net Your Problem

Net Your Problem provides fishing gear recycling services to fishermen and fishing companies. The collected gear is upcycled into raw plastic that’s transformed into a variety of products such as kayaks, bathing suits, carpets and office furniture.



oneTank

oneTank markets, sells, assembles, tests, and delivers oneTank: the simplest, smallest, lowest consumption, and least-cost ballast water treatment system.



OneForNeptune

OneForNeptune is changing the food industry with healthy, high-protein snack foods made from sustainable seafood products.



Pure Watercraft

Pure Watercraft develops high-performance electric outboard motors & battery packs to enable a new era of enjoyable, accessible, environmentally-friendly boating.



SPBES

SPBES provides high power lithium ion energy storage to hybridize or electrify heavy industrial equipment. Purpose engineered for the rigours of the commercial maritime industry, SPBES is safer and longer lasting than any other product on the market.



To learn more about each of these companies and how Maritime Blue and the Port of Seattle plan to leverage this pilot for scalable, long-term impact, we invite you to join us on January 21st from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Pier 69. More details to follow.



Applicants were reviewed and selected by the Washington Maritime Blue Innovation Advisory Committee who considered, among others, three core areas of focus for the Port and Maritime Blue: help maritime companies innovate and grow, establish Washington as a global leader in maritime innovation, and increase the sustainability and conservation impact of maritime businesses in both Seattle and beyond.



Across the companies, this cohort will focus on advancing decarbonization, environmental remediation, maritime workforce protections, sustainability, electrification, digitization, and conservation education. These founders come from a variety of stages in their startup journey, from pre-launch to launched to high growth. Over 30 percent of the companies are female founded, and 70 percent are headquartered here in WA state.

