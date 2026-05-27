Wärtsilä to Expand its Technical Production Capacity by an Additional 30%

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will invest approximately EUR 90 million to further expand its technical production capacity by 30% at its Sustainable Technology Hub (STH) in Vaasa, Finland and across its associated global supply chain. This expansion follows the 35% increase in technical production capacity, announced in February 2026, bringing the total planned increase to 65% compared to Wärtsilä’s 2025 technical production capacity.

This investment will enable Wärtsilä to deliver higher volumes of engines, meet increasingly growing market demand in the energy and marine industries, and better support customer needs and long-term business growth. In addition, the investment will strengthen the capacity across the associated global supply chain.

The earlier 35% capacity expansion announced in February 2026 is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2028, and the additional 30% expansion in the first quarter of 2029.

“Demand in the energy and marine markets continues to develop positively, driven by rising electricity consumption and rapid data-centre growth in energy, and by decarbonisation regulation and the need for fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility in marine. Our customers turn to us for flexible and energy-efficient engine technologies to address their evolving power requirements. Our engines are recognised as a competitive technology for the future. This investment strengthens our ability to respond to the increasing demand, support our customers’ requirements and reinforce Wärtsilä’s long-term market position, while enhancing our global supply chain. It is an important step on our journey to shape the decarbonisation of marine and energy”, says Wärtsilä President and CEO Håkan Agnevall.

Key facts about the Wärtsilä Sustainable Technology Hub (STH):