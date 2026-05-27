Wärtsilä to Expand its Technical Production Capacity by an Additional 30%
[By: Wärtsilä]
Technology group Wärtsilä will invest approximately EUR 90 million to further expand its technical production capacity by 30% at its Sustainable Technology Hub (STH) in Vaasa, Finland and across its associated global supply chain. This expansion follows the 35% increase in technical production capacity, announced in February 2026, bringing the total planned increase to 65% compared to Wärtsilä’s 2025 technical production capacity.
This investment will enable Wärtsilä to deliver higher volumes of engines, meet increasingly growing market demand in the energy and marine industries, and better support customer needs and long-term business growth. In addition, the investment will strengthen the capacity across the associated global supply chain.
The earlier 35% capacity expansion announced in February 2026 is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2028, and the additional 30% expansion in the first quarter of 2029.
“Demand in the energy and marine markets continues to develop positively, driven by rising electricity consumption and rapid data-centre growth in energy, and by decarbonisation regulation and the need for fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility in marine. Our customers turn to us for flexible and energy-efficient engine technologies to address their evolving power requirements. Our engines are recognised as a competitive technology for the future. This investment strengthens our ability to respond to the increasing demand, support our customers’ requirements and reinforce Wärtsilä’s long-term market position, while enhancing our global supply chain. It is an important step on our journey to shape the decarbonisation of marine and energy”, says Wärtsilä President and CEO Håkan Agnevall.
Key facts about the Wärtsilä Sustainable Technology Hub (STH):
- Opened in 2022, the Wärtsilä Sustainable Technology Hub (STH) in Vaasa currently encompasses 90,000 square meters and employs more than 3,800 professionals.
- STH serves as a centre for collaboration, innovation and partnership, bringing together Wärtsilä experts, customers, technology partners, and academic institutions. Each month, it welcomes around 1,000 visitors, including customers, partners, and influential decision-makers.
- All engine types in Wärtsilä’s portfolio are manufactured at STH, which also houses a dedicated training centre and one of Wärtsilä’s remote monitoring centres, serving customers worldwide.
- Since announcing the plan to establish the Sustainable Technology Hub in 2018, Wärtsilä has invested over 490 million euros into STH, including a EUR 50 million investment to expand the R&D testing capabilities and facilities at STH announced in April 2025, an office expansion at the Sustainable Technology Hub commissioned early 2026, and the altogether EUR 230 million investment in expanding the technical production capacity and associated global supply chain, announced in 2026. The over 11,000 square meter facility extension, expected to be commissioned in early 2028, will host the increased capacity.
- The centre is a cornerstone of Wärtsilä's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. Designed for energy self-sufficiency, the building generates its own electricity and heat. Excess power is returned to the grid, while the heat from engine tests and other processes is stored in an energy storage tank to efficiently heat the facility.
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