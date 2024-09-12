Wärtsilä's Role in Developing Singapore’s Vessel Traffic Management System

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded the prototyping tender for the revolutionary Next Generation Vessel Traffic Management System (NGVTMS) project by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This initiative is set to transform maritime safety and efficiency at one of the world's busiest ports. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

As Singapore continues to elevate its status as a global maritime hub, the increasing traffic volumes highlight the need for more sophisticated and proactive traffic management solutions. In response, MPA is leading the charge in pioneering AI-enabled solutions to enhance navigational safety and port efficiency. Following an extensive assessment and preparation phase, Wärtsilä, along with other global leaders, was selected in April 2024 to undertake this ambitious project.

"MPA is committed to the maritime industry’s digital transformation and green transition by leveraging cutting-edge technology and working with like-minded partners to enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainability of port operations,” says David Foo, Assistant Chief Executive (Ops-Tech) at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). “MPA awarded the tender to three companies, including Wärtsilä, to develop the NGVTMS prototype using an agile approach, based on open system architecture. With its innovative solutions and deep domain knowledge, Wärtsilä will play an important role in this project and help explore new standards for maritime traffic management.”

Over the next 15 months, Wärtsilä will collaborate at the MPA's Maritime Innovation Lab 2.0. Wärtsilä’s focus will be on developing a system with an open architecture enhanced by advanced features, including data analytics to pinpoint traffic hotspots and machine learning algorithms capable of predicting potential collisions. This technology empowers vessel traffic officers to manage increased volumes and complex traffic scenarios safely.

“The NGVTMS initiative represents a collaborative venture aimed at redefining the future of maritime traffic management through advanced technology and shared expertise. Wärtsilä is honoured to bring our state-of-the-art solutions and deep industry knowledge to this transformative project, helping to establish new benchmarks in the field,” comments Hannu Mäntymaa, Vice President for Voyage Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

Wärtsilä's approach to this project will showcase the company’s unique strengths with a broad portfolio in the maritime domain leveraging its advanced capabilities in new alternative fuel engine management, fleet and port optimisation and state-of-the-art simulation and training technologies. This aligns with the company’s purpose to enable sustainable societies through innovation in technology and services.

Wärtsilä's Vessel Traffic Management Systems are already implemented in over 55 countries with more than 300 installations worldwide. Wärtsilä's commitment to innovation and sustainability closely aligns with Singapore's vision for a smarter, greener maritime sector, making it a key player in the wider energy transition agenda.