Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling Systems continues contract for 4 New VLAC vessels

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, continues to strengthen its position as a market-leading supplier of advanced cargo handling systems. The latest contract is for four new 93,000 m3 capacity Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC) vessels being built for Greek owner Naftomar. The contract has been placed by the Korean shipyard, Hanwha Ocean Co (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering), and was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

Wärtsilä's cargo handling systems are modern and proven technology and a result of decades of pioneering work in gas solutions. With safety and efficiency as priorities, they are also designed to contribute to reducing operating costs and GHG emissions as well as to an improved vessel EEDI.

”We are very happy to work with Wärtsilä again. Through our previous collaborations, we can be confident these systems are the best possible choice for these vessels,” says Mr. Lee, Team Leader of Basic Design Team, Hanwha Ocean Co.

“We have a long and positive relationship with Hanwha and have recently finalised the delivery of equipment for 12 vessels for them. We are also pleased to renew our relationship with Naftomar. These repeat orders give a clear indication of the confidence our customers have in the Wärtsilä cargo handling systems, and are the reason behind our unparalleled market position,” comments Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in Q1 2025.