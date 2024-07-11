Wärtsilä Propulsion Package Supports Decarbonisation & Efficiency Goals

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a fully integrated, mechanical drive, propulsion package for new 6000 dwt LNG-fuelled tankers being built for British fleet operator, James Fisher Everard Ltd., part of the James Fisher group of companies. The ships are under construction by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng Co. in cooperation with design consultant FKAB Marine Design. The integrated package includes the high-performance Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel main engine. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2024.

Under increasing pressure to reduce emissions, tanker owners are exploring solutions that will support the decarbonisation of their fleet and offer improved fuel economy, lower emissions, and flexibility in fuelling choices. Wärtsilä’s 25DF engine can support these ambitions, helping customers to deliver an efficient and low emissions fleet.

Krystyna Tsochlas, Head of Maritime Transport for James Fisher, says: “We are committed to a new, more sustainable future for our shipping operations and Wärtsilä’s expertise in delivering innovative propulsion solutions has been demonstrated throughout the vessel design development process. The dual-fuel engine will help us to serve our customer needs in a more efficient and less carbon-intensive way.”

Tsochlas continues, “The Wärtsilä 25DF engine offers a modular, upgradeable, and flexible design that will help to significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions, improving the efficiency of the new tankers, and facilitating the adoption of sustainable fuels.”

In addition to the Wärtsilä 25DF engine, the company will supply an integrated selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, a gas valve unit (GVU), gearbox and controllable pitch propeller (CPP), with seals and bearings. Included in the scope, Wärtsilä’s recently updated remote propulsion control system, featuring an enhanced ProTouch system, will improve ease of use and situational awareness for navigators and chiefs.

“Fleet future proofing is of utmost importance for operators today as the industry undergoes its transformation towards optimal efficiencies and decarbonised operations. The selection of our propulsion package, centered around the Wärtsilä 25DF engine, is a clear indication of how James Fisher is looking for suppliers with a strong focus on research and development, and which offer technological competence, systems integration capabilities, and in-service support for all elements of the package,” comments Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine.

Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to take place during 2025.